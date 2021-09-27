Inside Kourtney Kardashian's 'Poolside with Poosh' event – wait 'til you see the menu The Kardashian's menu was entirely plant-based…

When the Kardashian's have a party, they have a PARTY. We're talking fully catered menus, luxury party bags, stunning themed décor and all the Instagram opportunities.

Kris Jenner took to social media on Sunday to share Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand's Poolside with Poosh event – and we can't stop thinking about the menu.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian dunks herself into an ice bath at Kourtney's event

Guests at Kourt's poolside event were treated to an indulgent three-course meal created by plant-based brand Beyond Meat. Starters included: 'Kim's signature plant-based taco salad', 'Vegan Caesar Salad' and 'Beef Salad with Cashew Cheese and Arugula'. And we all know how much the Kardashian-Jenner sisters rate a good salad…

If that wasn't enough fuel to last the day, guests were then offered vegan Bolognese with zucchini noodles and vegan parmesan before tucking into vegan ice cream cookie sandwiches.

According to the KUWTK star's wellness website Poosh, Kourtney eats a mainly plant-based diet because she is: "Passionate about the environmental impacts that eating less meat has on the planet."

Guests at Kourtney's event tucked into delicious vegan meals

The star had to start slowly, introducing meat-free meals into her daily routine over a period of several weeks, rather than going cold turkey. Poosh reads: "Kourt admits when she first started, she couldn’t resist and had a baked crab handroll while at dinner during the first few weeks."

Guests at the star-studded event also sipped away on fresh coconut water and fruity cocktails throughout the day, before being encouraged to dunk themselves into an ice cryotherapy bath.

Anyone for vegan cookie ice cream sandwiches?

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian filmed herself and the rest of the group soaking themselves in freezing cold bathtubs at the glamorous wellness event.

While the mother-of-four didn't last longer than several seconds, she proudly captured one of their friends remaining in their tub for minutes on end. She later took to Instagram to applaud her sister on creating an incredible spa oasis in her back garden to celebrate her platform, Poosh.

We seriously need a recipe for those ice cream sandwiches…

