Today star Dylan Dreyer sparks huge reaction after cooking admission NBC's Stephanie Ruhle has something to say about it

Dylan Dreyer is loved by Today show fans for bringing them cheery weather updates, but the meteorologist often shares fascinating domestic insights too.

The busy mother of three NBC star took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal the dinner that she had managed to rustle up for her family. Dylan's meal turned out to be the last thing that fans were expecting but they loved it! With self-deprecating humour- Dylan confessed that "the 70s called…"

Dylan shared a photo of a retro-looking feast of sausages, bright yellow instant mac and cheese and a portion of carrots and peas. She included the hashtag #iapologizefordinner.

However, the 41-year-old star's 761k Instagram fans absolutely loved Dylan's dinner, not least for the nostalgia: "Never apologize for this great old-timey meal!!" One fan exclaimed. While another reminisced, "Kraft Mac and Cheese - yum! Wasn’t allowed in our house so used to stop at the neighbor's house for some after school and to watch general hospital, which also wasn’t allowed!"

Dylan's surprising dinner revealed

Dylan received plenty of encouragement too, one fan insisted that "Fed is fed! Full bellies are the goal. Looks good to me!" another fan added: "Don't apologize!!!! You cooked!!!!"

Fellow NBC host Stephanie Ruhle joined in, begging: "Please please invite me over!!!!!"

Only weeks ago Dylan delighted her fans by revealing her ultimate lunchbox hack for encouraging her children to eat healthily – it is brilliant!

In an Instagram post, the busy mother revealed how she prevents sliced fruit snacks from becoming discoloured and going brown once packed inside the children's lunchboxes.

Along with two before and after photos, Dylan wrote: "A lot of you asked about soaking apples! Here they are soaking and if you swipe you’ll see this morning they’re still not brown!"

Dylan issued the simplest of instructions: "Dissolve 1/2 tsp salt in 1 cup cool water. Add apples and let sit for 10 minutes. Drain the water, cover, and keep in the fridge. I rinse and pat them dry before snacking or putting in the lunch box."

The miraculous results are time tested and she gushed delightedly: "My boys are much more willing to snack on apples when they’re sliced and refreshing looking!"

