Matt Baker's wife Nicola's show-stopping Halloween cake has fans doing a double-take

Matt Baker's family might be starring in Our Farm In The Dales, but Matt's wife Nicola Baker has put on an impressive homemade Halloween spread worthy of the Great British Bake Off showstopper challenge.

Taking to Instagram bright and early on Monday morning, the busy mum-of-two shared photos of the most impressive Halloween-themed "graveyard" celebration cake. Nicola's towering confectionary was colourful and covered in masterfully made meringue and spooky sweet strawberry "brain jelly". We just had to look closer at the creation that could even give her artistic former Blue Peter presenter husband a run for his money.

The decadent display included gingerbread mummies, wrapped in strips of icing, biscuit headstones and sparkly little pumpkin lanterns that delivered an appealing glow over the impressive feast.

Nicola's 32k Instagram fanbase was delighted when she shared the final results of a weekend of hard work, captioned: "Happy Halloween! Spent most of the day baking yesterday for Halloween today…. meringue ghosts, vampire biscuits, strawberry ghosts and brain jelly will also be joining the graveyard cake and gingerbread mummies!"

Fans crowned Nicola their 'Star Baker'

The former physiotherapist-turned-television-star continued: "I’ll pop up the recipes from Our Farm series so far later this week x". However, fans immediately urged her to publish a recipe book with one replying: "Wow - always love seeing your baking and decorations please do a book!"

Nicola was inundated with praise, with one fan joking, "They look fa-boo-lous!" Another keenly gushed: "That's amazing. Well worthy of a handshake from Paul Hollywood. Ever thought of entering the Great British Bake Off."

Matt and Nicola will be enjoying their treats with children Luke, 14, and Molly, 12. Their recent addition to the family is a rescue kitten, and Matt took to Instagram last month to announce its name: "Huge thanks for all of your suggestions in naming our new rescue kitten - after a week trying out loads of them we’ve decided on WILLOW."

