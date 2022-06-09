Lucy Mecklenburgh surprises fans with first post-birth meal

Lucy Mecklenburgh had already received tons of love from fans since celebrating the birth of her baby girl last month and now fans are cheering her on for the never before seen photo she has just shared of herself enjoying her first post-birth meal.

RELATED: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcome second baby together - see first photo

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram last night to share a brilliant, candid photograph of herself happily tucking into a pizza in her hospital bed while breastfeeding her newborn whom she has so far referred to only as her "dream girl." Lucy captioned the photo: "Our first meal together 10 days ago!! Nothing beats the first meal after birth and Tea & toast wasn't going to cut it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lucy Mecklenburgh unboxes her beauty faves

Lucy concluded her relatable post with an invitation for fans to join in, she added: "What did u eat post birth?" Fans and celebrity friends including Geordie Shore's Vicki Pattinson adored Lucy for this and replied: "Obsessed with you."

Pizza was the perfect choice for Lucy

Meanwhile, TV personality and mum-of-three Myleene Klass named Lucy a "legend" for her down-to-earth post. Another fan exclaimed: "Omg I LOVE this! What a perfect first meal after giving birth!! I wish I’d thought of this."

Lucy's food insights didn't stop there as she took to her Instagram stories just a couple of hours later to share another photo of a hearty looking meal – this time a veggie lasagne and salad which she appeared to be ready to tuck into while her daughter snoozed close by.

READ: Cheryl's dramatic birth story revealed by ex Liam Payne

The hearty meals continued at home

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in January last year, Lucy spilled the details of her post-baby diet and fitness secrets and revealed that her approach is very relaxed.

Lucy lives by the "80:20" rule which she explained means that; "80% of the time I stick to a balanced diet with loads of colour, fruit, veg, proteins and carbs. At the moment, I'm also taking the Vitabiotics Pregnacare Breastfeeding Multi-Vitamin. Then on a Friday or Sunday night, if I want a takeaway or a chocolate cake, I just go for it!"

SEE: Kelly Brook's two-tier cake for boyfriend Jeremy Parisi will blow you away

Mother and daughter are glowing one week on

She added: "It's just about balance and finding what works for you. Some people like structure and calorie counting and if that works for you then great! But for me, it's all about everything in moderation and making sure I get loads of healthy, nutritious foods."

Neither Lucy nor her actor husband Ryan Thomas have revealed their second child's name yet, and Lucy coyly replied to a fan on Instagram who asked what they had named their daughter. The star said: "She doesn't have a name just yet" with a little love heart emoji. So, we shall have to wait and see.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.