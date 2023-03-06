Meghan Markle's favourite British custom has a close link to King Charles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle may have relocated to Montecito after formally resigning from royal duties with her husband Prince Harry, but that doesn't mean the mother-of-two has stopped indulging in her favourite British pastimes.

Back in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a fun video with Melissa McCarthy in light of her 40th birthday. Whilst sharing the details of her new initiative at the time, Meghan was spotted sipping on a cup of tea from an ornate Burleigh teacup. The handpainted crockery featured a stunning monochrome design, and it turns out the statement tableware has a touching connection to King Charles. Remind yourself of the royal's tea set in the clip below…

Meghan's exact teacup, from the Black Regal Peacock collection, is described by Burleigh as a "majestic design" that will "bring an air of refinement to your teatime ritual".

It wasn't clear when the Duchess obtained the tea set, though it has recently come to light that the distinctive set may have been a gift from His Majesty The King.

The Duchess sipped from a Burleigh china tea cup

The Duchess of Sussex actually has King Charles to thank for her beloved Burleigh tea set. Burleigh china has been made at Middleport Pottery since 1888, but by 2010, the buildings had decayed to the point where the factory was at risk of closure.

Burleigh Black Regal Peacock teacup, £25 / $48, Burleigh

At the time, King Charles stepped in via The Princes' Regeneration Trust and spearheaded a £9million regeneration project to restore the factories back to full working order.

"If it wasn't for the King the factory would have closed down and we would be all out of a job," Denis Robinson said.

Could Meghan's teacup set have been a gift from the King?

Fellow potter Jackie Heames added: "He's preserved Burleigh for the future because a lot of the potteries have closed down now and he's saved it."

Over a three-year project, Middleport Pottery finally reopened to the public in 2014, and continues to make the beautiful handpainted pottery that Meghan loves so much today.

