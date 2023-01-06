Meghan Markle swears by this one genius kitchen tool in her California home

Meghan Markle is a self-proclaimed foodie, and there's one particular kitchen appliance she admits she can't live without.

In the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess can be seen using her Vitamix blender and she previously revealed that she loves it so much she would even travel with it while she was a working actress, taking it with her during weekends away with the Suits cast while filming in Canada. You can also see her using it in a photoshoot with food blog Eye Swoon.

She told Esquire: "When I had my car brought out here [to Canada], I shipped my Vitamix in the backseat. It was one of the things where I was like I cannot travel without my Vitamix. It's like a commercial at this point. But I use it every day for pestos or shakes. Okay, now that's too much. I need to stop."

Vitamix blender, £419/$372, Amazon

We know the royal is a huge smoothie fan and no doubt relies on her beloved blender to blitz up her favourite drink - which she has previously said is made from blueberries and vanilla protein powder.

Meghan has also revealed one of her go-to shakes is a green juice to counteract any mid-afternoon energy slumps. "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump," she told Today. "But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

The powerful Vitamix blender is loved by countless other stars such as Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zac Efron, who all love it for helping them to make fresh and easy drinks and recipes.

As an alternative, the highly-rated Ninja blender is a more affordable option, which also has rave reviews.

SHOP SIMILAR: Ninja 3-in-1 food processor, £142/$167, Amazon

These days, we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan uses her Vitamix for her children Archie and Lili's meals, too - it's thought that she likes to serve them up lots of organic veggies. Yum!

NOW SHOP

8 best juicers with top reviews on Amazon for your 2023 health kick

Meghan Markle's daily diet revealed: what the Duchess loves to eat

8 best juice cleanses to try: From an immune-boosting detox to celebrity-favourite cleanse

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.