Christmas opening hours: When are your favourite supermarkets open this year?

Knowing when the supermarket is open, or not knowing for that matter, is an often unavoidable part of the so-called 'Chrimbo limbo' - that period around the big day where no one knows who they are or what day it is.
But knowing that you can pop out to the shops and grab a pint of milk or an extra bottle of bubbles can be a lifesaver if you are hosting all your family and friends over the festive period.
Here are the supermarket opening hours for Christmas 2023 - take note!
Asda
- Saturday, December 23: 6am - midnight
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
- New Year's Eve: 6am - 7pm
- New Year's Day: Open as normal
Check your local store's opening times on the Asda website.
Aldi
- Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Christmas Eve: 9.30am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
Check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.
Tesco
Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
New Year's Eve: 6am - 10pm
New Year's Day: 8am - 10pm
Check your local store’s opening times on the Tesco website.
Sainsbury's
- Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve: 7am - 7pm
Check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.
M&S
- Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
Check your local store's opening hours on the M&S website.
Waitrose
- Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm (some stores may vary)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve: 11am - 5pm
- New Year's Day: Some Little Waitrose stores are shut
Check your local store's opening hours on the Waitrose website.
Lidl
- Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 11am - 5pm
Check your local store's opening hours on the Lidl website.
Morrisons
- Saturday, December 23: 6am - midnight
- Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
- New Year's Eve: 7am - 6pm
- New Year's Day: 10am - 4pm
Check your local store's opening hours on the Morrisons website.
Co-Op
- Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm
- New Year's Eve: 10am to 4pm
- New Year's Day: 10am to 7pm
Check your local store's opening hours on the Co-Op website.
DISCOVER: Dara Huang's expert tips for perfecting Christmas hosting with 'space-shifting' illusions