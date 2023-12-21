Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christmas supermarket opening hours: When are Asda, Sainsbury's, and more open?
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Christmas opening hours: When are your favourite supermarkets open this year?

Don't get caught out this Christmas

Christmas opening hours: When are your favourite supermarkets open this year?
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Share this:

Knowing when the supermarket is open, or not knowing for that matter, is an often unavoidable part of the so-called 'Chrimbo limbo' - that period around the big day where no one knows who they are or what day it is.

But knowing that you can pop out to the shops and grab a pint of milk or an extra bottle of bubbles can be a lifesaver if you are hosting all your family and friends over the festive period. 

Here are the supermarket opening hours for Christmas 2023 - take note!

Asda

An Asda store© Getty
  • Saturday, December 23: 6am - midnight
  • Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
  • New Year's Eve: 6am - 7pm
  • New Year's Day: Open as normal

Check your local store's opening times on the Asda website.

Aldi

An Aldi store© Getty
  • Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
  • Christmas Eve: 9.30am - 4pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed

Check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.

Tesco

A Tesco store© Getty

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 6am - 10pm

New Year's Day: 8am - 10pm

Check your local store’s opening times on the Tesco website.

Sainsbury's

A Sainsbury's store© Getty
  • Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year's Eve: 7am - 7pm

Check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.

M&S

An M&S store© Getty
  • Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed

Check your local store's opening hours on the M&S website.

Waitrose

A Waitrose store© Getty
  • Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm (some stores may vary)
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year's Eve: 11am - 5pm
  • New Year's Day: Some Little Waitrose stores are shut

Check your local store's opening hours on the Waitrose website.

Lidl

A Lidl store© Getty
  • Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
  • Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 11am - 5pm

Check your local store's opening hours on the Lidl website.

Morrisons

A Morrisons store© Getty
  • Saturday, December 23: 6am - midnight
  • Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
  • New Year's Eve: 7am - 6pm
  • New Year's Day: 10am - 4pm

Check your local store's opening hours on the Morrisons website.

Co-Op

A Co-Op sign© Getty
  • Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm
  • New Year's Eve: 10am to 4pm
  • New Year's Day: 10am to 7pm

Check your local store's opening hours on the Co-Op website.

DISCOVER: Dara Huang's expert tips for perfecting Christmas hosting with 'space-shifting' illusions 

Other Topics

More Food

See more