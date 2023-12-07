The Table is London's answer to an affordable Christmas party

What better way to ease the chaos of Christmas and last-minute present buying than to leave the hosting to the professionals? This festive season, award-winning eatery The Table has transformed its Battersea Rise and Southwark restaurants into a cosy winter wonderland, and is serving up a deceptively affordable festive brunch and private party offering throughout December.

If it's weekend brunching you're after, The Table's Festive Brunch is available for groups of eight or more. The casual, yet classy dining destination is serving up a crowd-pleasing menu that will only set you back £25 per person for a starter, main and mimosa.

To start, think smoked salmon blinis, chestnut falafel with cranberry sauce, and free range pigs in blankets.

For the main event, guests can choose from a sleigh full of delicious dishes such as fried buttermilk turkey breast pancakes with maple cured bacon, cranberry sauce, roast turkey gravy and maple syrup; or the Festive Brunch Club: free range scrambled eggs with pigs in blankets.

© Instagram / @thetable The Festive Brunch Club at The Table includes free ranged scrambled eggs, with pigs in blankets and maple syrup

There is also a roast turkey, chestnut and sage burger or festive full English breakfast for guests to feast on, with vegetarian alternatives available for both.

The Table’s brunch with bells on is perfectly complimented by their carefully curated cocktail menu, including all the classics alongside some limited edition festive specials.

For just £10 more, The Table's private party option is an unmissable opportunity to host friends, family or colleagues with a three-course seasonal menu - and is favourite amongst team HELLO!.

Starters include potato, leek and truffle soup; chicory tart with deep-fried blue cheese; or chicken liver and orange pate with brandy, and home-made pickles on sourdough toast.

© Instagram / @thetablecafe The Table's turkey, chestnut and sage burger

Highlights of the mains include a classic turkey roast with all the trimmings; roast shoulder of lamb; or salmon with shellfish and leeks en papillot.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are several delectable desserts on offer such as Christmas pudding, Christmas spiced creme brulee or chocolate mousse. There are vegan and vegetarian options throughout the menu.

The Christmas menu is available from 27 November View post on Instagram

Nestled in the vibrant borough of Southwark, The Table has been a local favourite for over a decade, earning a reputation for its delicious dishes, warm atmosphere, and strong community ties.

The team behind The Table launched their second location in Battersea this year, continuing their commitment to serving exceptional brunch options made with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.

To make your Christmas bookings, visit thetablecafe.com/christmas.