21 best luxury chocolate advent calendars for a delicious countdown to Christmas

There are so many unique advent calendars around, but let's face it – you really can't beat a classic chocolate advent calendar, especially a luxury one.
There are some amazing chocolate advent calendar options on the cards for 2023, from Cadbury's iconic Dairy Milk advent calendar to Lindt's chocolate teddy bear calendar – and we're expecting more releases in the coming weeks that will make the countdown to Christmas even more exciting.
From mouth-watering truffles to unique flavoured chocolates, scroll on to shop the best chocolate advent calendars for 2023...
What are the best chocolate advent calendar brands?
Lindt, Cadbury, Hotel Chocolat and Fortnum & Mason are all among the brands that release a brand new chocolate advent calendar each year. For the brands that are yet to release the 2023 version we've included last year's version – so keep checking back as we'll be adding more as they become available.
How we chose the best chocolate advent calendars
- Variety: Whether you love milk, dark or white chocolate (or a mix of all three), I've chosen a variety of options, including some unique flavours, too.
- Price: I've selected a range of price points for every budget, ranging from affordable to luxury.
- Personal experience: Like most people, I have a chocolate advent calendar every year, so I've tried and loved several of the products in the list.
- Trusted brands: I've taken into consideration the brands that are trusted by the HELLO! team.
Best chocolate advent calendars for 2023
Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Caramel Advent Calendar
Hotel Chocolat's caramel advent calendar is filled with the brand's signature creamy caramels in solid chocolate designs., including reindeer snowman, penguin and more festive forms.
Ferrero Collection Chocolate Advent Calendar
Ferrero Rocher's Collection advent calendar really is a gourmet option for serious chocolate fans – it features 25 of Ferrero Collection pralines, including Rocher, Raffaello and Rondnoir.
Harrods The Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
Harrods' advent calendar chocolates are just as aesthetically pleasing as the festive packaging, filled with a selection of luxurious truffles including salted caramel, cherry coulis and pecan maple caramel flavours.
Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar
Lindt chocolatiers have 165 years in the trade so you can be sure this chocolate advent calendar is going to be delicious. There are 24 Lindt chocolate treatsincluding their gold-wrapped teddies and reindeer as well as Mini Truffles and Swiss Milk Napolitains. And new for this year, scan the box for augmented reality adventures with the Lindt Teddy!
Fortnum's Filled Wooden House Advent Calendar
Fortnum's wooden house advent calendar is stocked with a number of festive treats, including milk chocolate coins, foiled milk chocolate Santa's and snowmen, foiled milk chocolate balls, and natural fruit pectin jellies.
Divine Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar
If dark chocolate is the only one for you, then it has to be the Fairtrade dark chocolate advent calendar from Divine. Each December morning means a new window to open, with a piece of delicious dark chocolate - and an interesting world fact - behind every one. The chocolate treat is the same every day, but you can be satisfied by the fact that the Ghana-based company uses only fairtrade ingredients and Ghanaian cocoa beans – some of the most sought-after in the world.
Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Advent Calendar
Tony's is known for being experimental with its flavours, and with a variety of minis to try in this advent calendar, chocolate lovers won't be disappointed. The individually wrapped chocolates include the classics, along with milk salted caramel, dark milk pretzel toffee, milk honey almond nougat and more.
Cartwright & Butler Chocolate Advent Calendar
The Cartwright and Butler Cake Shop advent calendar is filled with delicious dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate truffles that will bring a touch of luxury to your Christmas countdown.
Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar
The Charbonnel et Walker chocolate truffle advent calendar is a real treat! Behind each of the 25 doors is a milk chocolate truffle or chocolate, with beautiful designs and even more delicious flavours.
Baileys Chocolate Irish Cream & Chocolate Advent Calendar
Baileys' chocolate advent calendar is filled with 24 delicious chocolate squares, complete with a 50cl bottle of the Irish cream liqueur to enjoy. Serve it over ice, in a hot chocolate or serve it alongside one of the chocolate pieces. Is there anything more festive?
Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Advent Calendar
There’s a delicious Cadbury hero behind every window in this chocolate advent calendar. There’s nothing quite like the unknown if it's going to be a fudge, wispa or crunchie behind every box. Plus, you can download the app for interactive fun while you countdown to Christmas!
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
The chocolate advent calendar for those who want a classic treat to enjoy as they countdown to Christmas. Filled with creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk filled with walnut, dairy milk and caramel.
Godiva Chocolate Advent Calendar
The Belgian chocolatiers Godiva have served up a variety of milk chocolate almond bites, dark chocolate carrés and a selection of milk, dark and white sujets, including a milk chocolate hazelnut praline and a chocolate ganache.
Lindt Lindor Gold Chocolate Advent Calendar
The ultimate chocolate advent calendar for fans of the famous irresistible chocolate brand. This advent features 24 milk chocolate mini truffles behind each window, which is most certainly something to look forward to waking up to every morning!
Galaxy Chocolate Advent Calendar
The Galaxy advent calendar is filled with 24 smooth moulded milk chocolates, with a special surprise on Christmas Eve.
Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar
This one is perfect for kids - you get 12 kinder chocolate minis and 12 Kinder mini chocolate minis with cereals. Simple, but bound to keep them happy.
Martin's Chocolatier Liqueur Advent Calendar
Want to take your chocolate advent calendar game to the next level? Martin's Chocolatier has flavours which include Williams Pear, Cherry, St James Rum and Label 5 Whisky. These are unrivalled in taste and perfect those that love a rich chocolate taste.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Chocolate Advent Calendar
If you're a peanut butter fan, you're going to love this Reese's chocolate calendar. It's filled with 24 mini peanut butter cups in original, white and dark chocolate flavours.
Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Chocolate Advent Calendar
If you ask us, chocolate and cookies are the ultimate combo - so this Hershey's calendar is definitely going in our basket. Behind each door, you'll find a creamy chocolate piece with that extra cookie crunch, plus a little extra something to look forward to on Christmas Eve. Yum!
Love Cocoa Chocolate Advent Calendar
Unwrap a rich and creamy chocolate truffle each day with the Love Cocoa advent calendar. The 24 individually packaged chocolates come in a variety of flavours, with a special surprise included.
Kinder Bueno Chocolate Advent Calendar
Kinder Bueno's advent calendar comes with 23 mini chocolate bites with Bueno's signature chocolate-covered wafer and smooth hazelnut filling in classic and white flavours. If that wasn't enough, you'll unwrap a full-size Kinder Bueno on Christmas Eve for an extra special treat.