Tom Cruise's religiously strict daily diet is uncannily similar to Victoria Beckham's

David Beckham baffled the world in 2020 when he revealed his wife, Victoria Beckham, has eaten the same meal every day since he met her – and it seems her strict diet has rubbed onto their celebrity pal Tom Cruise.

According to the Daily Mail, the Top Gun Maverick star follows an ultra-strict eating plan, with the 62-year-old icon tucking into steamed white fish and veg - without sauce, oil or butter – on a daily basis.

This isn't the first time Tom's disciplined diet has been in the spotlight, though. Back in 2015 Mission Impossible co-star Simon Pegg told E!: "Tom is disciplined to a T. It's amazing."

© Karwai Tang Tom Cruise follows a strict diet

Back then, Tom was a little more varied with his dinner, with Simon elaborating: "It wasn't like boring rabbit food or a protein shake.

"It was great stews and these lovely little dates filled with peanut butter and sprinkled with coconut for snacks, and these little balls of truffle that were great."

Simon went on to say that not all of the cast had to eat like Tom, but they were invited to, should they fancy it. The Hot Fuzz star shared: "He was like, 'Here: If you want to do this thing that I do, do it, too.' It was all him. It was given to us by him."

How generous!

Victoria Beckham's changing diet

While Tom might have picked up the diet of steamed fish from VB, Victoria has become a little less hard on herself in recent years.

The fashion designer told Grazia this year: "I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out," she said. "That's just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I'm not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine' types. Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."

© Getty Victoria Beckham is less hard on herself now

She does maintain her healthy lifestyle, though.

On the Goop podcast earlier this summer, Victoria told host Gwyneth Paltrow: "Wellness is really important to me. Working out is just what you do, it's like cleaning your teeth.

READ: Meet Tom Cruise's 3 sisters: inside their heartbreaking childhood and past bond with Katie Holmes

"I get up and I work out five days a week," Victoria continued. "I do an hour an half, to an hour and 45 minutes a day, while David does the school run."

We wonder whether Tom and VB discuss their strict routines when they meet up...