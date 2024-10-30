Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'nepo baby' criticism in candid interview

Brooklyn Beckham has been in the spotlight since day dot. As the first child of power couple David and Victoria, the 25-year-old has long had to grapple with the pressures of growing up in the public eye.

In a new interview with Grazia, Brooklyn has now responded to criticism regarding his fame and privilege. Acknowledging his 'nepo baby' status, he admitted: "Obviously I am one. But I couldn't help how I was born, at all."

© Shutterstock David and Victoria welcomed Brooklyn in 1999

Responding to criticism, he went on to say: "There's always going to be people that say rubbish. But as long as you do something that makes you happy and you're kind to people, that's all that matters."

"I'm always gonna get it, no matter what I do. And I'm fine with that. It makes me work harder, because I’m like, I'm gonna prove these people wrong."

© Getty Images David with wife Victoria and their eldest son Brooklyn

While Brooklyn has dabbled in a plethora of careers – namely football and photography – he's since pursued a career in the world of food, launching a new range of hot sauces.

He launched his brand, Cloud23, earlier this autumn after working behind-the-scenes for a period of three years.

Chief among those throwing their support behind Brooklyn was his actress wife Nicola Peltz whom he wed in 2022. Bursting with pride, she said of his latest venture: "I can't believe today is the day. I am so beyond proud of you baby.

"Watching you bring Cloud23 to life has been so special for me to witness. You have worked so hard on this and I'm so happy people get to finally try."

The Beckham clan were out in full force earlier this month as they supported Brooklyn at a London launch event.

Proud parents VB and David seemingly couldn’t contain their pride as they posed for joyous snapshots outside the venue. Former Spice Girl Victoria kept things chic in a navy roll neck jumper and jeans while former England captain David rocked a denim jacket and matching indigo-hued jeans.

© Getty Images The couple twinned in black at the lavish launch

Meanwhile, at an event in Los Angeles, Brooklyn's siblings Harper and Cruz joined in the family celebrations. Harper, who is fast becoming her mother's mini-me, looked ultra-trendy dressed in a pair of low-rise jeans and a black corset top while Cruz radiated cool in a striped shirt and a gold chain necklace.

At the time, designer Victoria told her Instagram followers: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham your dream has become a reality, and we could not have been prouder of you last night. We all love you so much! Kisses… Miss you @romeobeckham."

Brooklyn and Nicola's love story

Lovebirds Brooklyn and Nicola have been married for five years. The pair tied the knot in 2022 after embarking on a whirlwind romance in October 2019.

© Getty Images The couple live across the pond

They live across the pond with their adorable canine clan and appear to be planning to start a family one day. During an interview with InStyle back in June, Brooklyn said: "I always wanted to be a young dad, but, obviously, [it's] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully."