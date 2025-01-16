Claudia Winkleman's birthday cake is the most terrifying thing you'll see today

She's known for her trademark kooky personality so it's only natural that Claudia Winkleman had a birthday cake to match.

The presenter turned 53 this week and to celebrate she posted a video of her eye-catching cake that might make you jump.

Posting on her Instagram, the host of The Traitors shared the photo with her followers and also gave a shout-out to the person who made the cake and the BBC gameshow with a still image from this week's episode.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman celebrated her birthday with this eye-catching cake

She said: "53 today. Let's celebrate with a little game of Deathmatch. We're on at 9. (Excellent cake is by @kakesbykeith2024)."

The cake depicted Claudia's face and iconic blunt fringe with black icing for her hair. The eyes were also decorated with black icing to represent the Strictly star's adoration for thick black eyeliner.

Hilariously, the cake also featured what appeared to be Tic Tac mints representing her wide, pearly white smile.

Plenty of fans and peers from the showbiz industry were quick to comment on the cake and wish Claudia a happy birthday. Nick Grimshaw wrote: "I jumped! Happy birthday you rule x."

Zoe Ball said: "HB Claud - cake is phenomenal (as are Linda and Minah)," while another follower added: "Oh my god, that's a CAKE?! Exceptional. Happy birthday, CW."

The broadcaster is on our television three nights a week at the moment for the third series of The Traitors.

Claudia has made no secret that she adores her role on the hugely popular programme, which, this year, has a slight twist.

© BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge Claudia hosts The Traitors

In the opening episode, Claudia explained how the finale would differ from previous seasons. "Listen carefully.

"Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave, instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game," she explained at the roundtable.

© BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge The Traitors recently returned for series three

At a Q&A, she elaborated further to HELLO! and other media outlets: "It's so smart of the whole gang because it underlines the 'you think you know how to play'.

"If any of you were gonna think, 'Come on let's just go in the castle, let's play,' you might have a way of working it out, right? Whether you want to be a Traitor or a Faithful.

"This takes that away and it goes back to the absolute main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct. You're going to like the end, I hope. That's all I can say."