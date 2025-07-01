Harper and David Beckham's £4 snack choice will prove divisive

Harper Beckham, 13, is known for having quite a love for food, cooking meals for her parents or bringing them breakfast in bed.

However, it seems that she also has some rather unusual snack choices, with a few unconventional flavour combinations that might prove divisive.

A source recently told Popbitch that the daughter of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted with her father at the famous Anya Hindmarch ice cream pop-up in London, picking up a few flavours of ice cream and sorbet from the shop.

Harper opted for flavours including Bisto gravy, Twiglets, Ovaltine and IRN-BRU sorbet, indicating that she might have a taste for desserts with an unconventional umami edge to them.

© Instagram The 13-year-old and her father opted for an unusual array of flavours

At the pop-up, a single scoop is £4.50, while a tub of 500ml, which would yield around four scoops, costs £16, coming out at around £4 per serving.

The same source also relayed that the staff had allegedly praised the pair's good manners and queue etiquette.

Harper Beckham's breakfast routine

David, being particularly close to Harper, recently shared his morning routine, giving fans a glimpse into what the two get up to before they go to work and school, respectively.

© Instagram David and Harper Beckham are incredibly close

However, it seems that the 13-year-old has one specific request for her breakfast every morning, as David explained: "She comes down at about 7:20, eats her breakfast – either oatmeal or a piece of toast."

He continued: "Harper always has a matcha, which I make. She only likes daddy's matcha, which I always make for her."

The bright green tea has become quite the wellness craze in the West over the past couple of years, after originating in China in the 12th century and becoming associated with zen Buddhism and social, as well as ceremonial, engagements in Japan over the centuries afterwards.

© Getty Images Matcha has a rich cultural heritage in East Asia

According to Jo Woodhurst, head of nutrition at wellness brand Ancient + Brave, matcha "helps combat oxidative stress – important for longevity, ageing, heart health, circulation, skin health and immune health."

The nutrition expert also warned against too much matcha for younger children, due to its caffeine content: "Their developing nervous systems are likely sensitive to stimulants – even small amounts may interfere with sleep, which is ever important for growing brains and bodies."