Harper Beckham's morning demand from dad David - but is it safe?

David and Victoria Beckham have a close relationship with all four of their children, but David is particularly close to their 13-year-old daughter, Harper.

In a recent video, David shared his morning routine, revealing exactly what he and Harper get up to before school and work - and it turns out his only daughter has a specific request every morning.

The father-of-four explains that he is the first in the house to wake up and always makes breakfast for Harper. "She comes down at about 7:20, eats her breakfast – either oatmeal or a piece of toast," he begins - so far, so normal, but it's the following detail which elevates Harper's morning into a wellness ritual.

"Harper always has a Matcha, which I make," David says. "She only likes daddy's Matcha which I always make for her."

Matcha is a bright green powdered tea, with antioxidant powers. "It helps combat oxidative stress - important for longevity, ageing, heart health, circulation, skin health and immune health," explains Jo Woodhurst, head of nutrition at wellness brand Ancient + Brave.

Given her parents are both so committed to their wellness routines, it's no surprise that Harper is following in their footsteps and adding Matcha into her routine – but is it safe for youngsters?

Is Matcha safe for children?

"Matcha has so many beautiful benefits - however, due to its caffeine content, I'd advise caution for younger children," says Jo.

Jo explains the benefits of Matcha

"Their developing nervous systems are likely sensitive to stimulants - even small amounts may interfere with sleep, which is ever important for growing brains and bodies."

Fellow nutritionist Clarissa Berry of Dirtea, adds: "Caffeine can overstimulate children, potentially leading to hyperactivity or increased anxiety, as well as sleep disruptions.

"In general Matcha is safe for occasional use but I wouldn't recommend it frequently. For children aged 13 and above, it may be okay, but it's important to have it earlier in the day to avoid sleep disruption. Monitoring any behavioural changes is also key, as everyone reacts differently to caffeine, adults included, as some can’t tolerate it well either."

Jo notes: "Older teens may want to have a diluted amount, especially as an alternative to other caffeine sources popular with teens today.

"If in doubt, it's always best to get personalised advice about your child's needs from a healthcare professional."

Matcha-loving Beckhams

Victoria has spoken about the various wellness supplements she takes each day, including apple cider vinegar in the morning – and she's given Matcha her seal of approval too, giving a Matcha drink to attendees of her fashion show in October 2024.

The celebrity-approved supplement is so potent thanks to a rich array of phytonutrients (plant compounds), according to Jo.

"Unlike other teas, where leaves are steeped in hot water and then thrown away, you consume the whole matcha leaf, in powdered form whisked into the water.

"This maximises its impact and health benefits - meaning you get a higher concentration of these plant compounds than regular tea-bag type teas.

She continues: "The vibrant green colour is a sign it contains chlorophyll, which helps the body to naturally detoxify and support liver function."

It could also help VB maintain her fresh visage, as Jo explains: "Matcha has been shown in studies to reduce collagen breakdown and support overall skin integrity."

As for fuelling the busy Beckhams, Jo notes: "Thanks to the caffeine content, Matcha can also be supportive for metabolism, focus and energy levels.

"The caffeine is beautifully balanced with L-theanine, an amino acid that supports calm - meaning you have a gentle steady release of energy, supporting deeper focus, without the jitters that other caffeine-rich drinks deliver."

"I'm personally so glad matcha is more than just a trend - as its health benefits have stood the test of time and can be so nourishing!" Jo enthuses.