David Beckham reveals delicious sweet treat he bakes for daughter Harper in new video

David Beckham is best known for his footballing prowess but he has other talents off the pitch, as he was keen to prove on Sunday!

The former Manchester United and England player shared a video to his Instagram Stories showing him making a very sweet cake that his daughter Harper, 11, apparently loves.

In the clip, the dad-of-four revealed he was making what he called "DBEE's sticky stuff," which is decorated with a rich honey sauce.

David captioned the video: "Left it in a couple of mins [too] long but light in the middle and Harper loves it [yellow heart emoji]".

The star and his wife, fashion designer Victoria, both dote on their youngest child and Harper was especially pleased earlier this week when her mum took the decision to vary her usually strict diet.

Reposting a video of her eldest son Brooklyn whipping up a steak soup on Thursday, Victoria wrote: "Harper is excited for me to attempt this tomorrow for dinner!"

The former footballer is a devoted dad

Brooklyn called the soup "one of his favourite dishes," and chatted to fans in the comments section of his post. When asked why he'd omitted onions from the soup, he wrote: "No onions because my wife isn't a fan," before adding: "Yes I washed everything".

The 23-year-old star was joined by LA-based chef Kevin Lee in his cooking video, which saw the duo whipping up a decadent roast beef dish.

David and Harper spent a lot of time together

"Sunday roast, but we're making it Michelin," said the star, before dousing a large dry-aged rack of beef with butter, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper.

David Beckham previously revealed his wife has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years. Speaking about VB's dinner of choice, David said: "Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there".

However, the former Spice Girl is clearly happy to occasionally make a change for her children.

