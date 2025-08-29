Travis Kelce's Kansas City restaurant features special nod to fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is just weeks away from opening his and his teammate, Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City restaurant, 1587 Prime, and what better way to drum up excitement than to tease a feature dedicated to the Chiefs' tight end's fiancée, Taylor Swift. The steakhouse shared a video on Instagram revealing a cocktail that will feature on the menu called "The Alchemy," seemingly named after a song on Taylor's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is widely believed to be about their romance.

In the video, a waiter serves Travis and Patrick the refreshing-looking cocktail, saying, "This is the Alchemy." Travis excitedly responds: "Oh yeah, I see it," before Patrick samples the drink and nods his head in approval. The cocktail is garnished with a thin slice of cucumber wrapped inside a wine glass and topped with a citrus peel and tiny red roses.

"The cocktails you won't stop talking about – and for good reason," the caption read. While details on the liquor used weren't shared, it may be white wine, as Taylor references the alcoholic beverage in "The Alchemy." The lyrics include: "This happens once every few lifetimes / These chemicals hit me like white wine." Further hinting that the song is about Travis, Taylor also sings: "Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me / Touchdown / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team."

1587 Prime

1587 Prime, named after a combination of Travis and Patrick's jersey numbers, opens its doors on Wednesday, September 17, which is two weeks after the NFL 2025-2026 season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, with the Chiefs' first game slated for September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

© Instagram 'The Alchemy' cocktail is seemingly named after a song on Taylor's album

The restaurant is located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown Kansas City. It has two floors and takes up 10,000 square feet of space. It will also feature "multi-sensory dining aspects" as well as "subtle nods" to the players. Being a steakhouse, it will also have a "jaw-dropping" display of meat, as well as several private dining rooms.

© 1587 Prime 1587 Prime opens its doors on September 17, 2025

Travis and Patrick have collaborated with the global hospitality group, Noble 33, and their founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, on their immersive and upscale dining experience, and they couldn't be more excited about their culinary adventure.

© 1587 Prime 1587 Prime is a steakhouse that features a 'jaw-dropping' display of meat

Calling it an "unbelievable opportunity," Travis previously told People: "[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football." He added in a press release: "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City."

© Instagram Travis proposed to Taylor in the garden of his $6m Kansas home

No doubt Taylor will be by Travis' side at the big opening. The couple announced their engagement on August 26, two weeks after the NFL star popped the question in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. It had been decorated with pink roses and greenery, with Travis dropping to one knee outside a wrought iron gazebo.