Tim McGraw reveals what Faith Hill is really like at home in revelatory insight of family life

The former Yellowstone 1883 co-stars and spouses live in Tennessee, and have been married since 1996

Tim McGraw will always be a country boy at heart, or at least his wife Faith Hill will always make sure of it!

The "Hey Whiskey" singer was born in Delhi, Louisiana in 1967 and has since become arguably one of the most famous country singers of our time.

He married Faith, who herself was born in Ridgeland, Mississippi, in 1996, and now that the two live in Tennessee – their daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey have all left home already – his wife continues to honor their country, southern roots, with her cooking!

WATCH: Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill and comments on her "pretty sexy" music video

Speaking with ET Canada ahead of the release of his new album, Standing Room Only, Tim gave a rare glimpse into him and Faith's life at home, and especially praised his wife's home cooking.

When asked what his favorite "cheat meal" is, the country star declared: "Ah, Southern food," adding: "I mean, my wife's Southern cooking!"

Faith knows just what Tim likes, and though he said: "She'll cook anything," he shared there's nothing he loves more than indulging in her homemade "peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries and gravy."

© Getty Tim and Faith have been married since 1996

Nonetheless, there are exceptions, and he noted that he also loves coca-cola cake, a classic Southern recipe for chocolate cake made with coca-cola soda, buttermilk, and marshmallows, plus, though it's certainly not homemade, he revealed one of his other favorite treats is Cocoa Puffs cereal.

MORE: Tim McGraw's candid confession about three daughters with Faith Hill following in their footsteps

MORE: Tim McGraw makes HUGE announcement fans have been waiting for – and they are going wild

"I love Cocoa Puffs," he confessed, before joking: "My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over 'cause I overfill my bowl!!"

© Getty The couple are one of country's favorites

Tim and Faith will celebrate their 27th anniversary come October, and in another interview promoting his new album, with Yahoo Music, he opened up about his wife's steadfast support when he struggled with alcoholism.

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do," he said, adding: "I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do."

© Instagram The two live in Tennessee

Tim has been sober for over ten years now, since 2008, and further noted: "It is not a linear path. There's setbacks and there's times you move forward and do great, and there's times you set back."

He continued: "And that'll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about and really continue to work at."

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's combined net worth will blow you away

© Getty The two have been both music collaborators and TV co-stars

In a 2021 interview with Esquire, Tim again hailed his wife as the one that got him through his sobriety journey, as he recalled: "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at eight in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.'"

He then said: "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.