I dined at Nobu for the first time ever and it was 100 per cent worth the hype

Nobu. The A-List diners who walk through the doors of any Nobu restaurant are usually a roll call of Hollywood's elite. Co-owned by Robert DeNiro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and first established in New York City in the nineties, it's no wonder that veteran actors from Brad Pitt to Leonardo DiCaprio count themselves as regulars of the swanky global Japanese chain.

But music royalty like Sir Elton John, and fashion icons like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, have all taken a seat at the Nobu table. There are branches worldwide, most famously in Malibu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and the Big Apple's Hudson Street, but also on London's Old Park Lane and the now-defunct Berkeley Street.

So when I was invited to dine at the capital's newest outpost, Nobu Portman Square in the heart of chic Marylebone, I couldn't refuse. Kylie Jenner, Ellie Goulding and Strictly's former co-host Tess Daly have all been spotted at this particular locale.

© GC Images Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and Travis Scott were spotted at Nobu Portman Square back in 2022

Like every good foodie, Nobu had always been on my radar. And as a first-timer, I can honestly say the experience lived up to the sky-high hype. Located inside the five-star luxury Nobu hotel, its signature restaurant is the definition of effortless glamour and urban cool. When I visited on a weekday evening, the clientele was a real mix: businessmen and women, gaggles of friends, and younger and older couples who looked to be enjoying a date night or special occasion.

For our group, it was the perfect setting for a girly catch-up. We started with cocktails with our waiter Salvatore on hand to share recommendations; if you like a fruity cocktail, the Hugo Spritz is a winner. Our sommelier also delivered the goods with his choice of wine.

You can watch the chefs work their magic at the open counter

But of course, the real star of the show is the food. Chef Nobu has drawn inspiration from Japanese and South American flavours to create a menu that is sublime. He takes credit for inventing the "Black Cod Miso", his signature dish that has been recreated hundreds of times over in restaurants around the world. But I can confirm Chef Nobu's is the best version I've ever tried. And at £53 a pop, perhaps the most expensive too.

Chef Nobu takes credit for inventing the "Black Cod Miso"

Other standout signature dishes were the £27 "Yellowtail Jalapeno", meaty slices of fresh fish with just a hint of spice, and the £31 "Rock Shrimp Tempura", a moreish bowl of bite-sized tempura served alongside three dipping sauces. The cutlets of "Lamb Anticucho Miso" (£46) is one example of Chef Nobu's brilliance in fusing different cuisines from opposite ends of the world, while the "Beef Toban Yaki" (£36) was an exciting, sizzling platter of medium-rare beef strips that cooked in front of our eyes.

The "Lamb Anticucho" is one example of Chef Nobu's brilliance in mixing different cuisines

Of course, we were also fortunate enough to feast on a platter of different sushi including "Crispy Rice Tuna" and "Soft Shell Crab", the presentation just as important and beautiful as the flavour. I concluded that Nobu's sushi is world class, and I fear no other sushi experience will live up to it. A special mention also has to go to the melt-in-your-mouth tender slices of Beef Tataki (£29).

The sushi is sublime at Nobu Portman Square

As for dessert, the "Chocolate Bento Bex" is a must-order and heaven for any chocaholic – a decadent, molten-middle chocolate cake with a scoop of matcha ice cream on the side. If you're after something more traditional, Chef Nobu has put a creative spin on the homemade mochi, of which flavours include vanilla and Biscoff, and raspberry and green tea.

The "Beef Tataki" was another stand-out dish

Before visiting, when I looked up Nobu Portman Square, I was quite surprised by its median Google review rating. Because after dining there, the restaurant has surged to the top of my favourite London hotspots list, although I sadly can't say I'll be a regular given the prices.

But for a special occasion, it is well worth a visit. Every dish lived up to the hype, and the staff were welcoming, humorous and attentive, without being overbearing, and contributed to the fun, buzzy and not at all stuffy atmosphere that I was anticipating. All I can say is I now understand the Nobu obsession, and I'm here for it.