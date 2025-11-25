This swanky cocktail bar is New York's chicest spot in the Theater District

After you head to Broadway to catch a show, it's imperative you extend your night with a delicious cocktail. The neighborhood surrounding some of the most iconic theaters can be a bit overwhelming – think Times Square traffic and touristy crowds.

So, when you need to wet your whistle, stop by Rosevale Cocktail Room in the Theater District. The HELLO! team was lucky enough to attend for a night out and had a wonderful time, with many of us enjoying the most popular drink – the Spicy Encounter.

Rosevale Cocktail Room, which is created by the same restaurateurs behind Emmy Squared Pizza, Starchild Rooftop, and CarverSteak, is located on the second floor in the Civilian Hotel on 48th Street. Their imaginative cocktail program notably features the "Hero's Journey" menu, with 18 cocktails inspired by and named after key moments in a character's arc.

Rosevale Cocktail Room boasts the world's largest vermouth selection, with over 150 labels, and classic cocktails done well. And every evening from Thursday to Sunday, the bar features live jazz. Guests can expect a daily Martini Happy Hour ($15 Martinis!), late night menu (8:30 pm to late), and a seasonal terrace.

© Carver Road Hospitality Spring of Deception at Rosevale Cocktail Room

And that's not all. Tucked behind Rosevale is The Blue Vault, an intimate lounge and bar offering a one-of-a-kind experience with world famous theater memorabilia. Visitors can check out the iconic red boots from Kinky Boots, Elphaba's hat from Wicked, and more.

© Ryan Futura The ever swanky Rosevale Cocktail Room

Both Rosevale Cocktail Room and The Blue Vault are an homage to its home in the heart of the Theater District. Theater fans can gush over never-before-seen set models of Broadway Shows, rare, vintage photos of theater productions, and more.

Inside Rosevale Cocktail Room's Menu

The bar's "Hero's Journey" menu includes drinks like the Heir to the Empire, a gin and tonic with imperial golden tips; Magical Tchothke, a lychee martini with mezcal and a szechuan peppercorn dragonfruit dust rim; and HELLO!'s favorite, Spicy Encounter, a spicy margarita with tequila, passionfruit, jalapeno, lime, and a mezcal floater.

© Micole Rondinone The Studio by Micole,Carver Road Hospitality Spring of Deception at Rosevale Cocktail Room

If you're hungry after spending time at the theater, Rosevale Cocktail Room is the spot for you too. Guests can enjoy dishes like the Rosevale Burger, topped with gruyere, mushroom, and cornichon; Rigatoni a la Vodka with creamy San Marzano tomato, garlic, and parmigiano; and French Fry Trio with truffle aioli, garlic chili aioli, and cilantro green curry sauce, among others.

© Carver Road Hospitality Rosevale Irish Coffee at Rosevale Cocktail Room

The bar also offers a daily "Pre-Theater Menu" from 5 to 7:30 PM, if you want to grab a bite before your show, as well as a late-night "Encore Bites" menu from 8:30 PM until closing, featuring dishes like The R.V.C. K.F.C., a Korean fried chicken sandwich served with salt and vinegar fries.