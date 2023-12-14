Golden Globes food menu revealed: 'All the Hollywood people love this,' Chef Nobu Matsuhisa says

Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift and Julianne Moore are all expected to attend the 2024 Golden Globes – and this year they will be dining on delicious Japanese food they may already know, as the annual ceremony has joined forces with the global, celeb-beloved Nobu Restaurants group.

World-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has picked five of his favorite signature dishes – also beloved by A-listers – for the celebratory evening, including the Salmon Tartar with Caviar in Wasabi Soy, Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Black Cod Miso, plus a Trio of assorted Traditional Nigiri.

This also marks the first time Japanese food has been served at the ceremony.

© River Callaway Chef Nobu Matsuhisa at the Golden Globe Awards Plate Up Preview

Chef Matsuhisa told HELLO! that he picked these five because since his first restaurant, Matsuhisa, opened in 1987, these are the dishes people keep coming back to and ordering. "This is a guaranteed menu," he said, joking: "It's not a challenge because we already have a beautiful menu."

Nobu launched in 1994 after Robert de Niro spent years encourging Matsuhisa to go into business with him; the joint venture began with their first restaurant opening in New York City's TriBeca neighborhood. Now there are more than three dozen restaurants across four continents, including the famous Malibu location

Chef Matsuhisa praised his crew as well, admitting that their experience was what drew the Golden Globes to approach Nobu about the collaboration – and as for the stereotype that Hollywood celebrities won't eat during an awards show, he quipped that he knew his menu would be devoured "because already I know all the Hollywood people love this".

© River Callaway Five Nobu dishes will be served at the 2024 Golden Globes

© River Callaway Tablescapes have been designed by CJ Matsumoto & Son

Guests will dine with chopsticks, and the tablescapes have been designed by CJ Matsumoto & Son; each table - over 100 are expected to fill the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024, – has space for 12 guests.

Moet champagne is once again the official sponsor of the ceremony, and it will be served on the night, alongside Terrazas wine.

© River Callaway Guests wiill sit 12 to a table

With both the SAG and WGA strikes resolved, awards season is officially back and will kick off with the Globes on January 7, 2024 and which make its return to television airing on CBS.

Barbie and Succession are the leaders of the pack this year across the film and TV categories, respectively, and it comes as no surprise to anyone. Not only did Barbie break box office records, but the cultural shift that Greta Gerwig's film had was one for the history books. The movie is hoping to win big in the major categories such as Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Director and the Musical or Comedy Acting categories.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the global smash hit

Its box office rival, Oppenheimer, comes in a close second on the nominations count, with nominations for Best Director, as well as Best Motion Picture - Drama, and acting nods in the drama categories for Cillian Murphy.

The two movies will also go up against each other for Best Screenplay, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

