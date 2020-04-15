You might like...
-
11 celebrities living in lockdown with their adorable pets
-
9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us
-
Inside Dr Alex's luxury London apartment after 18 months of renovation
Dr Alex George has given a tour of his newly renovated flat on his YouTube channel. The former Love Island star, who has been providing his followers...
-
5 female celebrity chefs and their inspiring journeys: From Mary Berry to Lisa Faulkner & Nadiya Hussain
-
Charlotte Church secret wedding to Jonathan Powell – take a look back
Charlotte Church married her boyfriend of seven years, Jonathan Powell back in 2017 in a secret yet stunning ceremony. The big day took place in a...