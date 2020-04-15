﻿
12 celebrity star bakers giving us serious inspiration during lockdown

12 celebrity star bakers giving us serious inspiration during lockdown
12 celebrity star bakers giving us serious inspiration during lockdown

Meghan Markle's wedding cake designer just shared her coveted cookie recipe
Francesca Shillcock
holly willoughby ice cream cake
Whether you're looking for ways to keep the kids entertained, or simply looking to pass the time while stuck inside during isolation – getting in the kitchen and doing some baking is the perfect activity! And if you're in need of some inspiration, then these gorgeous creations by some of our favourite celebrities should do the trick. From deliciously buttery hot cross buns (perfect for spring time) or an indulgent chocolate cake – here's all the ideas you need to get started...

 

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly has been enjoying some quality time in the kitchen with her daughter Belle recently. The mum-of-three shared this picture of a fabulous ice cream cake for her daughter's ninth birthday, adorned with sugary treats on top.

MORE: The best cake recipes to try during lockdown

amanda holden cake
Amanda Holden

Amanda shared this cheeky boomerang of a seriously impressive chocolate Easter cake that was actually made by her daughter, Lexi – impressive!

MORE: Chocolate lovers, you'll love these recipes

nigella cookies
Nigella Lawson

Who better to rely on than the queen of the kitchen herself Nigella when in need of inspiration? The famous chef regularly shares her beautifully indulgent creations – and we have our eyes on these chocolate mint cookies.

MORE: These spot-on gooey brownies are the perfect melt in your mouth brownie recipe

jamie oliver cake
Jamie Oliver

Another expert to turn to when in need of foodie ideas is Jamie Oliver. The doting dad recently made this incredible birthday cake for his daughter Poppy's recent celebration. How lovely!

GET INSPIRED: The best celebrity birthday cakes ever!

penny lancaster hot cross cookies
Penny Lancaster

Penny is another celeb who's been using the extra time with her children to do some baking. The mother-of-two wowed fans with her unique twist on hot cross buns by making hot cross cookies, decorated with white chocolate on top. Yum.

GET EXCITED: How to bake posh chocolate chip cookies that will make lockdown a whole lot better

nadiya hussain hot cross buns
Nadiya Hussain

Given it's spring time, it's no wonder hot cross buns are frequently on the baking menu. And TV chef and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has also been making some! The mum-of-three made these delicious buns and posted a proud pic to her Instagram to show them off.

MORE: Nadiya Hussain urges fans to save food scraps with this incredible banana peel recipe

lisa faulkner tarte tatin
Lisa Faulkner

We're always big fans of whatever Lisa Faulkner and her husband John Torode whip up in their kitchen, and her recent tarte tatin was no different. The delicious apple dessert looks super indulgent, and the husband and wife posted a handy video to their Instagram TV of how to make the whole thing.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner's best recipes

georgia tennant bake pie
Georgia Tennant

Georgia, who is married to actor David Tennant, created this masterpiece recently and was clearly very proud. The mother-of-five uploaded the snap to her Instagram and prompted plenty of praise from her followers.

joe wicks banana bread
Joe Wicks

Yes, everyone is making banana bread at the moment – but it's not hard to see why when delicious recipes like Joe Wicks's are out there to try. The proud dad posted a video of him making the yummy creation alongside his cute daughter Indie as she helped out.

FANCY BANANA BREAD? Zoe Sugg tweaked Mary Berry's banana bread recipe to perfection

gwenyth paltrow potato cake
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth was certainly proud of her potato cake she made recently. The actress and creator of Goop posted this impressive creation to her Instagram and wrote: "For the last 10 minutes I added some olive oil and garlic powder and a solid dusting of Parmesan cheese." Sounds delicious!

david-beckham-nutella-cake
David Beckham

David is known for his love of cooking for his family of five, and he recently made a gorgeously indulgent Nutella cake! David shared a photo of the cake mixture in a tin before being put in the oven, and another snap of the results. Featuring thick, Nutella icing that the 44-year-old had creatively sprinkled with nuts and a chunky, brown sponge base – we're definitely going to try this.

MORE: The celebrity men who LOVE to cook

kimberley walsh twix cake
Kimberley Walsh

To celebrate her husband's birthday, Kimberley Walsh made the most amazing Twix chocolate birthday cake. The mum-of-two shared the method and finished product on her Instagram and it looks incredible!

