Restaurant Story, Bermondsey
Spotted: Princess Beatrice
Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was one step ahead of the game when she ate here in 2013, because just five months later it was awarded a Michelin star. The restaurant, built on the site of a former toilet block on trendy Bermondsey's Tooley Street is understated but stylish with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open kitchen.
The food is imaginative and experimental and aims to tell the chef-owner Tom Sellers' life story through the dishes. One of the creative signature dishes, Bread and Dripping, always gets diners talking. An edible beef dripping candle is lit at the table and served with bread to mop up the melted 'wax'. The 'three bears porridge' dessert is a charming, innovative trio of bowls of hot oats – one too sweet, one too salty and one just right. An impressive wine list and stellar service complete the special fine dining experience.