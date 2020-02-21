The centrepiece of any royal wedding is, of course, the cake and we've been treated to a number of stunning creations in recent years. The talented bakers who have been chosen by the brides and grooms have often shared the recipes so that royal fans can recreate the cakes at home.
We've also been treated to behind-the-scenes preparations in the run-up to each royal wedding, as the creators make the final finishing touches. With everyone taking up baking during the coronavirus pandemic, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the most amazing royal wedding cakes through the years.
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston's wedding cake by baker Fiona Cairns, was a beautiful eight-tiered creation with pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base, inspired by fabric within Frogmore House. The cake featured three different sponges: luxury rich fruit cake, classic Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge cake.