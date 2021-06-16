15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that have to be seen to be believed

WATCH: Baker Claire Ptak gives inside look at the making of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding cake
There's so much to take in at a royal wedding, from the bride's stunning gown to the best dressed guest, the wedding décor and of course, the dazzle of a royal wedding ring. But at HELLO!, we have our eyes on something else… the cake!
Royal fans have treated to a number of stunning royal bakes in recent years, from The Queen's incredible 9ft cake to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's traditional tiered creation. The talented bakers hand-selected by the brides and grooms have often shared the recipes so that budding bakers can recreate the cakes at home.
Royal bakers have also been known to reveal behind-the-scenes preparations in the run-up to each royal wedding as the creators make the final finishing touches.
For all the keen foodies, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the most showstopping royal wedding cakes through the years…
