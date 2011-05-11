Blake and Alexa join fashion pack cruising into Cannes with Chanel

Two days before the annual, glittering Cannes film festival, Karl Lagerfeld let the glamour commence as he unveiled Chanel's cruise collection on the French Riviera.



Leading the fashion pack were Blake Lively – the new face of Chanel Mademoiselle bags - clad in a sequined, embellished blazer paired with a black ruched mini-skirt, and Alexa Chung, sporting a pink froufrou number.







At 42, Kristen McMenamy was among the 50 models to bring Karl's forties-inspired silhouettes to life on the catwalk whilst an elite group of guests looked on from deckchairs beneath white umbrellas.



The cruise line – an inter-season collection which is usually heavily focused on travel – oozed Chanel's signature simple chic with monochrome one and two-piece swimwear designs.



And the more covered-up looks did not stray far from Karl's trademark twee skirt suits, with knee-length sandal boots injecting a modern twist.



The German designer later spoke about his ready-to-wear collection: "This is a modern version of sophisticated dressing.



"It's about dressing down these very sumptuous looks, about easy elegance.



Describing the swimwear aspect of the show, the 77-year-old explained: "Cruise is always about going away.



"This is about the women of Cannes, women who mix bathing suits with real pearls and diamonds.







"After all, you can't wear fakes into the water."



Guests were treated to a concert with Bryan Ferry after the show, as well as a 30-minute movie that Karl had produced, entitled The Tale of a Fairy.



The short film featured Kristen McMenamy and Chanel muse Lady Amanda Harlech playing bickering sisters who share a house.