Blake, Donatella and Jessica go totally tropical for Versace and H&M bash

With the fabulous Donatella at the helm, it was never going to be a subtle affair.



Brimming with glitz, glamour and gloss, Versace celebrated their collaboration with H&M with a tropical themed party and fashion show.

A host of A-listers lent their star power, including Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, Uma Thurman, Selma Blair and Jennifer Hudson, all dressed up to the nines.



Blake was lovely in a monochrome dress/blazer ensemble and Jessica looked edgy in a mosaic-hemmed sequinned party dress.



The Gossip Girl star was sitting front row with supermodel Helena Christensen, whilst Jessica was with one of Blake's colleagues - Chace Crawford.

The pair shared a joke as they waited for the show to begin.



Meanwhile, Uma did demure perfectly in a pencil skirt suit, Selma opted for colourful in a studded pink shift dress and Jennifer showed off her svelte figure in an LBD.



The starry crowd watched the runway show before being treated to performances from a green-haired Nicki Minaj and Prince.

"To have my friend, the great, the amazing, the one and only Prince, and the extraordinary Nicki Minaj both perform at the event, will create exactly the feeling of joy and glamour I want this partnership to express," Donatella told WWD magazine before the event.



"I am so pleased to share with so many the excitement of this collaboration with H&M."