Back to basics: Bar Refaeli strips down to model underwear range

Bar Refaeli is one of the hottest, most in-demand models in the world right now. So it's no surprise that she chose herself to model her underwear range.



And in the latest ad campaign for the lingerie line, entitled under.me, the Israeli-born beauty strips off to put the garments on display, showing off her stunning physique in a simple, black and white video.





The scenes show the fresh-faced supermodel, who sports a natural look with barely-there make-up, carrying out various chores around the house and playing tennis. In one shot, she is seen relaxing in the bath before admiring herself in the mirror.



The pared-down nature of the video reflects Bar's underwear designs. There is no lace, frills or candy colours in sight – instead, the 27-year-old has created a line of cotton knickers, vests and pyjamas designed with comfort in mind.



"I feel I look my best when I'm comfortable – especially when it comes to underwear," says Bar's manifesto on the under.me website.



She goes on to stress that the range focuses on making the most of the body, rather than detracting attention from it.



"Since it's the closest thing that ever gets to my body I want it to compliment me, not steal the show! I live for simple clean lines, and of course, the softest cotton."





Bar, who is a Sports Illustrated cover star, explains how her job as a supermodel helped to influence the designs. "Within my line of work I travel constantly, rushing from city to city, and am lucky to be able to wear the most incredible and elaborate designs.



"I love it, but on my downtime I just want to relax and by myself. I don't want my clothes to define me and that's the idea behind under.me. It's a focused collection of beautifully made basics that look good and feel amazing.



"Underneath my clothes lies the real me. Nothing else."



Last year, Bar split from movie star Leonardo DiCaprio following a five-year, on-off relationship. She is now said to be single.