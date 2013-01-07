Kate Moss makes stunning Givenchy debut

It is barely a week into January, but 2013 is already turning out to be quite a year for Kate Moss.



The supermodel bagged the highly coveted Versace SS13 campaign, celebrated the release of her book, and now, in another coup for the 38-year-old, Kate has been revealed as the face of Givenchy's latest campaign. It marks the first time in her 25-year career that she has fronted the label.

In the series of black and white shots, the British beauty is seen sporting her trademark look of tousled hair and minimal make-up as she poses with large sunglasses that serve to accentuate her famous bone structure.



In the ads by creative director Riccardo Tisci and styled by former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld, Kate stars alongside Mariacarla Boscono and her adorable four-month-old baby girl, who was making her modelling debut. Tucked firmly under her mother's arm, Marialucas looks super cute as she smiles for the camera.



Speaking about the shot, Mariacarla said: "When I look at this photo, I feel blessed with all the magic that surrounds me – my loves, my affections."

Others to appear in the campaign include artists Marina Abramovic and Jared Buckhieste and model Francisco Peralta.



Riccardo opened up about the models he hired for the adverts, saying: "They are people I love and who love me. It's about family. Something that is difficult to find in today's world. It's about real people, only taking the best of their personalities, with no effort."



And of the campaign, Givenchy said: "The Spring/Summer ad campaign exhales family trust, faithfulness and love. Even though business may be sometimes at stake, true friendship can also exist. It is a story celebrating women regardless of age or anything else.



"They are depicted as feeling strong, showing their natural inner beauty and in their best light. No hair or make-up comes to disrupt the attention on the casting and the clothes.The pictures are about accepting women the way they are, about reality and honesty."

The images were captured by photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.



And a making-of video has also been released, which includes shots of Mariacarla playing with her adorable little girl.



Meanwhile, Kate was also recently unveiled as the face of Versace's new campaign. Set against a dramatic midnight blue backdrop, the supermodel looks stunning in the gladiator-themed ad for the Italian fashion house.



Bronzed and shimmering, she stands tall amid a bevy of male models wearing gladiator sandals and an orange, cutaway dress from the label's latest collection.