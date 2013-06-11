Isabel Marant is H&M's latest designer collaboration

Scroll down for video...



H&M has revealed that its latest designer collaboration is with Isabel Marant and it is already set to be one of the year's fashion highlights.



The French designer will bring her insouciant Parisian style to the high street by means of the Swedish retailer, joining the ranks of H&M's past designer collaborators including Stella McCartney, Donatella Versace, Karl Lagerfeld and Roberto Cavalli.

Isabel Marant shows off her new H&M designs





The collection, featuring clothing and accessories for both men and women with Isabel's signature luxe boho stamp, will arrive in stores on 14 November.



"I am flattered by this collaboration: H&M works with the best designers and this invitation is an exciting honour," Isabel said in a statement.



"I aim to create something real, that women want to wear in their everyday lives, with a certain carelessness, which I think is very Parisian: you dress up, but do not pay too much attention and still look sexy. The collection is infused with this kind of easiness and attitude. Everything can be mixed following one's own instincts: my take on fashion is all about personality."





H&M has made a reputation for themselves as creating the world's best designer/high street collaborations. Most of their past partnerships have been incredibly successful, producing collections that sell out within hours and causing frenzies both in-store and out.



"We are excited to have Isabel Marant as a guest designer at H&M," said H&M creative advisor Margareta van den Bosch.



"The way she mixes different elements in her collections, creating a style that is effortless and urban, makes her very contemporary. She has a fantastic eye for ethnic detail and the rare ability to create something that people really want to wear. We are sure the H&M customers will be enthusiastic about this collection."

Isabel Marant's Autumn/Winter 2013-2014 ready-to-wear collection show





H&M's celebrity collaborations have also put them firmly on the map. The brand frequently work with David Beckham, who is the face of a bodywear line, and the most recent star to front one of their campaigns was Beyoncé.



The superstar songstress starred in the retail giant's summer campaign. The print and billboard images, which were shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, see her relaxing on a beach sun lounger by the sea in the Bahamas as she poses in swimwear.