Strictly's Tess Daly, 55, is effortlessly gorgeous in daring mini dress for night out

Tess Daly always looks flawless whenever she's presenting Strictly Come Dancing, and she certainly brought the glamour as she headed for a night out alongside some of her A-list friends.

The mum-of-two was spotted out with Hannah Waddingham, Mazz Murray and Nicole Scherzinger as the group attended an event hosted by businessman Michael Bonsor at Camden's KoKo. The 55-year-old looked radiant in a sparkly green mini dress that wouldn't have looked out of place on Strictly and she also carried a black leather bag.

Tess wore some bold makeup and styled her signature blonde locks down, allowing them to flow down past her shoulders.

Hannah meanwhile looked beautiful in a black mini dress with a pair of tights, while Mazz styled out an all-black look and Nicole was so elegant in her lacy black attire that came with a feathered coat.

© Instagram Tess looked gorgeous in her daring outfit

In her caption, Tess noted: "Girl gang, thank you @michaelbonsor for the most wonderful evening," alongside a cocktail glass and heart emoji.

When she's presenting Strictly, Tess works with stylist James Yardley, and in 2018 he exclusively told HELLO! about his styling process, explaining: "I keep Tess's look clean of jewellery because I think when you're dressing with sequins, adding too many accessories like rings and earrings can spoil the overall look. I wanted to keep it clean, sexy and modern while still being sequiny and Strictlified."

© Instagram Tess partied the night away with her friends

Tess owns her own fashion brand, Naia Beach, with best friend Gayle and part of the presenter's mission was to allow women to feel comfortable in anything that they wore.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, Tess explained: "I'm extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don't believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types. However, it's the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we've got – isn't that right?

© Instagram The star is known for her fashionable outfits

"I don't tend to believe in diets, since anything faddy or extreme is not sustainable in reality. My routine is quite consistent: working out a few times a week, anything from yoga to skipping in the garden, or just walking the dogs for some time outside."

