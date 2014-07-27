Duchess Kate recycles Jenny Packham dress for Batcombe wedding
The Duke of Cambridge's wife was not afraid to recycle another one of her recognisable dresses. Prince George's mother stepped out in the same Jenny Packham frock she chose to watch William play polo in Santa Barbara as part of their USA and Canada tour in 2011.
To attend a wedding at the weekend, Kate chose a dress she wore in 2011
Back then she accessorised the gown with LK Bennett open toe heels and a Natalie clutch bag from the same label. For this weekend's wedding Kate was seen donning a fashionable fascinator to complete the look. The couple were no doubt the talk of Batcombe, which is a village and civil parish in the Mendip District of Somerset, England.
The parish has a population of 439, and it's likely locals would have been keeping up with the festivities surrounding George's birthday earlier this week.
Prince William and Kate pictured at the polo in Santa Barbara, 2011
As the little Prince turned one, William and Kate thanked well-wishers around the world for the generosity shown towards their son over the last year.
"We would like to take this opportunity on George's first birthday to thank everyone over the last year, wherever we have met them, both at home and overseas, for their warm and generous good wishes to George and our family," the royal couple said in a message accompanying their third official family portraits released to mark the Little royal's July 22 first birthday.
Prince William and Kate released three photos to mark Prince George's birthday
Ever since George's birth, William and Kate have been inundated with warm wishes and gifts for their son ndash; especially when the trio were on their royal tour in April, visiting Australia and New Zealand.
To mark George's big day, the couple chose to release stunning family shots that show their son exploring a butterfly exhibition at London's Natural History Museum. The intimate glimpse into their family life, and the special moment of George's fascination with nature, were released on the eve of George's birthday.