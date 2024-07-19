Loved the earrings Princess Kate wore to Wimbledon? They're more affordable than you might think

All eyes were on the Princess of Wales as she attended the men's Wimbledon final on Sunday. The beloved royal arrived at Centre Court to a heart-warming standing ovation, as she made her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, 42, looked radiant for the occasion, wearing a bright purple midi dress by Safiyaa - a colour traditionally associated with the tennis tournament. She carried the 'Milly' bag by LK Bennett, and her hair was styled in her signature bouncy blow dry.

© Karwai Tang Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a Safiyaa dress and carried an LK Bennett handbag

But it was her earrings that I added to my wish list immediately. The mum-of-three has a diverse jewellery collection, from sentimental pieces that once belonged to the late Queen and Princess Diana, to designer styles by the likes of Simone Rocha, and more affordable earrings from Zara and Sézane.

On Sunday she wore a pair of By Pariah's Sabine Hoops, which were the perfect balance of elegant and statement. While you might expect a senior royal to be wearing jewels costing thousands, variations of this pair cost between £180 and £400.

The independent London-based brand is a favourite of celebrities and royals. Offering beautiful, classic pieces, each one is sustainably made from 100% recycled 14K Gold or Sterling Silver, using heritage production techniques.

Sometimes available at Liberty London and Selfridges, unsurprisingly Kate's earrings are currently sold out, but you can pre-order a pair from the brand's website.

The princess isn't the first to be seen in the Sabine Hoops. The coveted earrings have also been worn by Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Kendall Jenner, to name just a few.

The oversized gold hoops feature a sculptural silhouette with a satin-effect finish and a butterfly fastening. From occasionwear to off-duty jeans and a T-shirt, they're the kind of piece that will elevate every outfit.

If you don't want to wait or they're a bit out of your price range, Missoma does a very similar pair. The brand is also a favourite of Kate - who has been seen multiple times in their Pyramid Charm Earrings - and offers luxe-looking pieces at affordable price points.

Their bestselling Dome Medium Hoop Earrings are £109 or $153 in the US, and have the same sculptural statement hoop shape and high-shine finish. Made from 18ct Recycled Gold Plating on Brass, they're stunning and super lightweight.