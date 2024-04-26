Michelle Keegan celebrates special milestone with sassy fringe and crop top

Michelle Keegan may be known for being a seriously talented actress, but she also is widely regarded as a fashionista. Her stylish Instagram snaps rack up lots of interest and engagement. We love seeing what she's going to wear next.

The wife of Mark Wright has a long-standing partnership with online fashion brand Very and this week, she's reached an epic milestone - she's officially produced a whopping forty collections!

Michelle's newest collection has some really lovely pieces which the Fool Me Once star shared online - from crochet co-ords to summer dresses.

Speaking about the milestone, the 36-year-old said: "I can’t believe it’s my 40th collection already – it's amazing to look back on all my previous ranges, my style has evolved SO much over the years. I used to try and include more statement pieces and brighter colours, whereas now I really love to create pieces that can form a capsule wardrobe to create a range of looks. I like to make sure I can always style a look for many different occasions and that the collections are always versatile – whether it be a work event, drinks at the pub, a fancy dinner or just running errands."

We also noticed that the former Coronation Street star has had some honey-toned highlights added to her famous mane and a seriously chic, full-cut fringe. How epic? The Our Girl actress has never looked better. There's nothing like a hair makeover to celebrate good news, is there?

© Michelle Keegan Instagram Michelle Keegan wowing fans in sultry YSL dress

Michelle has worn some pretty amazing outfits in 2024, but one of our favourites has to be the style she rocked back in February. She headed to Variety the Children's Charity's 75th anniversary party at Nobu Hotel in London and sported a black halterneck slinky jumpsuit by YSL that had gold hardware around the neck and a cut-out on the sternum. Michelle paired the piece with an oversized white blazer and black stilettos. The Ten Pound Poms star added a gold statement ring, a Van Cleef & Arpels 'Vintage Alhambra Gold and Mother-of-Pearl' bracelet, and a burgundy manicure.

So much gorgeousness in one photo, we can't cope!