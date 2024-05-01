Michelle Keegan looks like a Hollywood movie star in dreamy outfit at intimate party

Michelle Keegan is known for her beauty and style. The gorgeous actress never has a day off when it comes to her appearance and we love to see what she steps out in, be it the red carpet or when she's out and about.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan dancing through the street wearing items from VERY

Last week, the wife of former TOWIE star Mark Wright celebrated her 40th collection with online fashion brand Very, who the actress has a long-standing partnership with. There were lots of competitions on social media for shoppers to win a selection of Michelle's collection and people entered in their droves.

© Very Ireland Instagram Michelle Keegan at a surprise party celebrating her Very collection

On the Very Ireland Instagram page, the brand shared a video where they actually threw the 36-year-old a surprise party! Showering the star with a cake and '40' pink balloons, Manchester-born Michelle looked so delighted as she walked into the room. A montage of pictures from past collections adorned the wall to highlight the special moment.

© Michelle Keegan Instagram Michelle Keegan has just celebrated her 40th collection with Very

Looking like a total dream in green, MK looked super glam in a fabulous crochet halter neck top with matching trousers, which looked magnificent with her olive skin. With her hair expertly bowdried and glossy glowing makeup highlighting her features, the Brassic star wouldnt look out of place in Hollywood.

Speaking about her relationship with Very, the former Coronation Street star said: "I can’t believe it’s my 40th collection already – it's amazing to look back on all my previous ranges, my style has evolved SO much over the years. I used to try and include more statement pieces and brighter colours, whereas now I really love to create pieces that can form a capsule wardrobe to create a range of looks. I like to make sure I can always style a look for many different occasions and that the collections are always versatile – whether it be a work event, drinks at the pub, a fancy dinner or just running errands."

Here's to the next 40! We can't wait to see what she comes up with next, but whatever it will be, we know it's going to be chic.