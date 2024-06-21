Michelle Keegan’s super affordable white strapless dress is on my wish list - and her dreamy pearl sandals

Michelle Keegan has a wardrobe I'd love to raid, and I was surprised to find out her latest outfit wasn't designer.

The Fool Me Once star, 37, shared an Instagram selfie wearing the most beautiful white dress and I couldn't believe it when I saw the price.

From her most recent fashion collection with Very, the Cotton Jacquard Bandeau Midi Dress has just dropped in the sale with 45% off, and is now £29.50. It's still available in most sizes, too.

© @michellekeegan Michelle was summer-ready in her white strapless midi dress

With its subtle all-over jacquard print and simple cut, Michelle's midi looks expensive. Falling just above the ankle, it has a flattering figure-skimming fit with a straight neckline and a pleated detail skirt.

She captioned the post: "If you know me you'd know I love an easy throw on summer dress." And who doesn't? A throw-on midi is ideal for summer events where you want to look chic with minimal effort. I also think this dress would be perfect for holiday evenings.

The Brassic actress styled the dress with a pair of pearl sandals that I'm equally obsessed with. Although I haven't been able to track down her exact pair, Etsy has some pearl-embellished sandals that I think would go perfectly. I'd also wear it with a pair of barely-there strappy stilettos and a clutch bag for more formal occasions.

A white midi dress will always be a summer wardrobe staple, and if you're looking for a strapless piece, Nobody's Child has this Broderie Bandeau Aurora Midi Dress at a slightly high price point. The corset-inspired piece is made from pure cotton, so it's super lightweight. It features a swishy A-line skirt and all-over floral Broderie anglaise embroidery.

Or for a sleeker style, Mango has this gorgeous tailored Draped Detail Dress with a fitted silhouette and side ruching.