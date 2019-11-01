Marks & Spencer's cashmere joggers make us really want a cosy night in Need an outfit for staying in? You've come to the right place….

We can officially say that summer is long gone, right? The clocks have gone back, it's cold and it's been getting darker earlier. Which can only mean one thing - staying in is the new going out. Who wants to get glammed up when you could snuggle up on the sofa? Well, if like us, you still want to look chic when you dress down, you need to check out Marks & Spencer's new knitted tracksuits. As part of the premium Autograph collection, the 'Pure Cashmere Joggers' are seriously soft, and come in a toasty camel or navy blue. They cost £99 a pop and the matching hoodie can be picked up for £119. Admittedly not cheap, but the quality is so good, you will really get your wear out of them. Super soft and of course - extra warm - they're adjustable around the waist and are perfect for relaxing on a weekend as well as an indulgent evening in.

Shoppers have been raving about this set online - there's been some first-rate reviews. One customer wrote: "These are really lovely. They're soft, comfy and fit well. They come up smaller than expected, and ideally the leg could be slightly longer, but I really love these." Another wrote: "I love these - warm and yet stylish." And our favourite review yet was this one - "Buy them. They will change your life!" Well, you can't say fairer than that…

The joggers also come in navy blue

