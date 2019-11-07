Ayda Field's candy-coloured dress sends fans into meltdown The mum-of-three will appear on Thursday's Celebrity Juice

Ayda Field's candy-coloured dress has sent fans into meltdown. The Loose Women star, who will appear on Thursday night's Celebrity Juice, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself alongside Mel B, Holly Willoughby, Danni Dyer, Joe Swash and other stars before the episode airs, and in it, the mother-of-three is decked out in a slim-fitting, brightly coloured dress. Featuring pink, blue, yellow and purple blocks of colour, the punchy dress fell in-between Ayda's thighs and knees and looked fabulous paired with black and yellow high heels.

Fans were quick to let the 40-year-old know that she was on to a winner with her outfit choice. Beneath the picture, one wrote: "OMG, love that dress!" while another added: "I love your dress and shoes. You look amazing." We second that!

Ayda shared the snap on Instagram

In October Ayda revealed that she and husband Robbie Williams would love to have a fourth child, telling the Loose Women panel: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." Robbie and Ayda are the proud parents to Coco, along with daughter Teddy, seven, and five-year-old son Charlie – who also celebrated his birthday in October.

To mark the little'un's birthday, mum Ayda and dad Robbie threw Charlie a dragon-themed party and the photos looked absolutely incredible. Complete with a dragon castle cake and decorated teepees for his friends to stay in for the night. Ayda even managed to encourage the children to keep healthy during the event and snuck in some apples on the food table. Orange, red and yellow balloons filled the room to look like fire, and there was even a fake log fire in the centre of the teepees so that the children could pretend they were camping. We'd be lying if we said we weren't jealous.

