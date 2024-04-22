Harper Beckham's floral Reformation dress seriously looks like this £45 River Island number

Harper Beckham looked so beautiful at the weekend as she headed to her former Spice Girl mother Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party. It was quite the star-studded affair, and we are still reeling from all the fab outfits and celebrity sightings.

The 12-year-old, the only daughter of David Beckham and Victoria, almost outshone her mother in her custom Victoria Beckham dress, which was such a vibe. It was made from premium silk, had a gentle, slightly fishtail hem and had hanging straps from the back. The belle of the ball!

Speaking of amazing dresses, the sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, has worn some stunning creations recently, and one of her most memorable has to be the sky blue, floral print dress by Reformation she has worn frequently of late.

Harper Beckham, right - joined by her mother Victoria and Kim Kardashian - wearing her amazing blue floral Reformation slip dress

The £300 design is sadly a past season buy (boo!) and its official name is the 'Pennington Blue Lace Trimmed Floral Print Crepe Midi Dress'. The brand said of the style: "It's cut from powdery crepe decorated with contrasting florals and has a fitted bodice with lace-trimmed cups."

It's similar to Reformation's current season Aribella style, but if you're in the market for something similar for a LOT less, you simply have to see this dupe we have tracked down. Now, we know we often think very highly of our designer doubles, but this one really is the business.

It's from high street favourite River Island and is a very reasonably priced £45 / $84. Yes, you read that right.

The 'Blue Floral Asymmetric Midi Slip Dress' is designed with a cowl neck, cami straps, as well as the same floral print in contrasting black. It has an asymmetric hem, fishtail skirt and also has a midi length. We can't get over how similar it is, in fact; if we didn't know better we would say it was the very dress.

More blue spring florals from, left to right, New Look, H&M and Needs No Label

Love the RI dress but maybe it's not quite what you're looking for? We've also found a couple of other dresses that look very similar to Harper's that you may also like.

We love H&M’s linen blend midi dress £27.99 / $37.99, which has cami-style straps but a breezy A-line skirt - it’s a classic floral look that can be styled the same way you would a slip dress.

Meanwhile, if you're hoping for something with sleeves, New Look's blue floral dress has an asymmetric look, but takes pretty spring details next level with flutter sleeves and a ruffled-embellished skirt.

Equally affordable, and wearable for day or evening, is the blue floral look by Needs No Label, which has a wrap silhouette and can be worn with anything from leather boots to summer flats.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper Beckham wowed in white for her mum Victoria Beckham's birthday party

A midi slip dress is such a versatile piece for your wardrobe - you can dress this floral number up and style it as River Island have, with heels and an evening bag, but you can also dress it down for daytime.

During springtime's unpredictable weather, layer it with a t-shirt underneath and a cosy cardigan along with chunky boots or casual white trainers (sneakers) for cool street style. But on hot summer days you can wear the look with a simple pair of sandals and top it off with a thin, lightweight cardie if temperatures start to drop.

So there's no reason not to get the posh look for seriously less - happy shopping!