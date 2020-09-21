Amanda Holden's gorgeous new dress is the most striking shade of blue

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden knocked it out of the park once again in the most gorgeous work outfit on Monday morning. Dressed to the nines to host her Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston, the Britain's Got Talent star turned heads in a gorgeous dress from Reiss.

The pretty sleeveless frock boasted flattering neck-tie detail and a loosely draped bodice, drawing attention to Amanda's super toned arms. The 49-year-old presenter posed up a storm backstage in the mini length number, which also boasts open back detailing.

It was the stunning teal shade of the dress that really caught our eye, however. Amanda ensured the bold blue colour really popped by adding a pair of bright white stilettos – and we're obsessed.

Amanda Holden wowed in a glamorous Reiss dress

The star wore her blonde hair in bouncy curls and put the emphasis on her eyes thanks to smoky shadow. Taking to her Instagram Stories to show off her latest outfit, she thanked her stylist Karl Willett for putting the look together.

While Amanda can pull off the most glamorous of ensembles for work, we reckon her lovely Reiss dress would be perfect for a socially-distanced wedding this autumn.

Copy Amanda by teaming it with white heels and a coordinating blazer, adding an oversized clutch for added glamour.

What's more, the 'Jenna Neck-Tie Detail Midi Dress' is just £95, reduced from £195, making it a worthwhile – and purse-friendly – investment.

Jenna Neck-Tie Detail Midi Dress, £95, Reiss

Over the weekend, Amanda wowed in another memorable look when she joined Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo on the BGT judging panel.

The TV star looked mesmerizing in a daring thigh-skimming custom mini dress by Jennifer Clair. The white frock featured silver embellishment, an elaborate Bardot neckline, and a risqué leg split.

Amanda's BGT mini dress was stunning

Her stylist Karl shared a stunning photo of her on Instagram ahead of the third semi-final, and fans adored her stylish dress, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous as always."

