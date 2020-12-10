Countess Sophie wows with statement hat at surprise engagement It's another royal appearance!

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for another public appearance on Thursday, rocking a statement look in a bold burgundy hat and neutral coat.

For her visit to the Corps of Army Music with her husband Prince Edward, Sophie looked beautiful in her wintery outfit, adding a chic duo tone clutch bag and a maroon scarf. She also wore a floral face mask as she stepped from the car.

The Earl and Countess attended their engagement at Kneller Hall, Twickenham as the Corps of Army Music received a new royal title, according to the Daily Mail.

Sophie wore a bold hat for the new engagement

Sophie wrapped up warm by adding leather gloves and boots to her outfit.

It's been a very busy week for the royal, who also volunteered at a charity shop in Hampton on Wednesday.

Sophie also stepped out to volunteer on Wednesday

Sporting a sweet Christmas jumper, Sophie paid a visit to the Shooting Star Children's Hospices Charity Shop to help them prepare for Christmas - completing her look with a chic flared midi skirt, suede boots and a cosy gilet.

She helped create a festive window display with fellow volunteers, and also spoke to Shooting Star staff about the impact of the pandemic on the hospice's services and the shop's trade.

The Earl and Countess appeared with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Thursday's appearance is the fourth outing in a recent string of engagements this week from the Countess, who also joined Prince Edward alongside the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne to thank local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

Wearing her blue Joseph coat for an engagement at Foodwise

Sophie bundled up in a chic coat, scarf and boots for the occasion, though she rocked another gorgeous winter look earlier that day.

Joining her husband to help pack food parcels for families at Foodwise, she kept her outfit casual, opting for a pair of black skinny jeans, a cream cashmere jumper with braided sleeves from Altuzarra and brown heeled boots. What will she wear next?

