Princess Eugenie wows in patriotic blue and white at Queen's Trooping the Colour parade Another gorgeous outfit!

Princess Eugenie looked lovely in monochrome at Saturday's Trooping the Colour parade with the royal family! We bet fans were thrilled to see her join the likes of Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and the Countess of Wessex at the annual event, which marks the Queen's birthday celebrations. It was also a particularly special occasion for the York family, since Prince Andrew took the salute for the first time during the parade, as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looked so chic at Trooping the Colour 2019

Eugenie teamed her white and blue dress with a black hat by Emily London hats. She kept her hair long and flowing, and her makeup looked as neutral and natural as ever. She was joined in a carriage with her sister Princess Beatrice as they arrived at the event.

RELATED: All the best photos from Trooping the Colour 2019

The Princess has even previously shared an insight into the preparations for Trooping the Colour, since she posted some snaps from the Colonel's Review in late May – which is the final rehearsal for Saturday's parade. The Duke of York took over the role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards from his father Prince Philip in late 2017.

Eugenie looked just as lovely at the Colonel's Review, the weekend prior

She captioned her snaps at the time: "Today, the Yorks were really proud of Papa @hrhthedukeofyork as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards. He reviewed the parade and took the salute at the Colonel's Review. The Grenadier Guards will troop their colour next week in front of their colonel-in-chief, Her Majesty The Queen."

Amanda Holden just twinned with Princess Eugenie in the yellow lace dress of dreams

Eugenie even gave a sneak peek at her formal style for the event, choosing a gorgeous yellow lace dress by Maje for the rehearsal. She teamed it with her M2Malletier 'Amor Fati' bag and a hot pink Fernanda Louis headband, priced at £110. She nailed it again with Saturday's look, don't you think?