The best Amazon Prime Day sneaker deals to take your shoe game to the next level

Amazon Prime Day is officially here! There are major deals to score on just about anything you’re looking for today and tomorrow, from home goods to electronics and that perfect summer vacation dress. But we’ve got our eyes on the sneakers.

If you’ve been wanting to step up your casual shoe game for summer and beyond, now is the time.

You can score deals on the running shoes you’ve had your eyes on, a trendy pair of neon sneakers, Katy Perry’s beloved rainbow kicks and more.

There are dozens of shoe deals up for grabs and it can be hard to sift through quickly, so we did the work for you. Take a peek at the best sneaker buys on Amazon Prime Day that are at the top of our wish lists.

Katy Perry The Rizzo Sneaker

If you’ve been eyeing the rainbow-topped white sneakers in Katy Perry’s shoe collection, you get them at a bargain on Prime Day. They’re marked down from $79 to less than $55 and come in six colorways including leopard and a cherry print.

Katy Perry The Rizzo Sneaker, $54.94, Amazon

Katy Perry The Lilia Sneaker

Katy Perry’s snakeskin sneakers are marked down from $99 to less than $70 and come in four colorways, including blue multicolor snakeskin and pink multicolor snakeskin.

Katy Perry The Lilia Sneaker, $66.85, Amazon

Kate Middleton's Superga Trainers

The Duchess of Cambridge's favorite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers are discounted in the sale – the only difficulty is deciding what color to go for! There are a variety of colorways and they're all marked down by nearly 50%.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers, was £50 now from £40.20, Amazon

Reebok Women's Nano 9 Cross Trainers

Amazon shoppers rave about these sneakers because of their comfort, particularly those with wide feet and foot problems. Shoppers have also said they have great durability and provide stability for workouts.

Reebok Women's Nano 9 Cross Trainer Shoes, $90, Amazon

Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker

This is the classic Adidas sneaker that goes with everything. You can get it in 40 colorways, including the signature black and white, purple and coral, and black and metallic green. They’re marked down from $65.00 to less than $44.

Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker, $43.87, Amazon

Keds Women’s Kickstart seasonal solid sneaker

This is the staple summer shoe to have on hand to mix and match with seasonal staples like shorts and summer dresses. They’re marked down from $50 to $31.47.

Keds Women’s Kickstart seasonal solid sneaker, $31.47, Amazon

Lacoste Women’s Carnaby Sneaker

Much like the Keds Kickstart sneakers, these Lacoste kicks are stylish, chic and an essential closet staple for summer. They also come in 20 colorways. Rather than the regular $84.95 price tag, you can scoop the prime deal for less than $53.

Lacoste Women’s Carnaby Sneaker, $52.83, Amazon

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe

These trainers have nearly 12,000 5-star reviews because of their comfort and stylish appearance. Shoppers call them a “great find” and those who use them for work shoes have said they can stand in them for 12 hours and still be comfortable. They’re marked down from $79.95 to less than $45.

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe, $44.99, Amazon

