Rihanna's rainbow bra for Pride is going straight to the top of our wish list 

Rihanna’s first Savage x Fenty Pride collection has officially dropped - and it’s so good you’ll want every piece in it.

It’s filled with the brand’s beloved lingerie and undergarments in bright, colorful hues with some topped with rainbows, fittingly, and there’s even a rainbow-wrapped whip, a rainbow garter belt, rainbow thigh-high stockings, and neon loungewear.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty campaign was brought to life by members of the LGBTQ+ community - in front of the camera and behind the scenes

Sizes for the pieces in the collection range from 30A-42H and XS-3X, and are priced from $17-$70.

The sheer rainbow bra and matching string bikini panties were the first things in the collection that caught our eyes. The embroidered unlined demi bra also has a secret detail: it features “Pride” script embroidery on its mesh tulle cups.

Savage x Pride Embroidered Bra, $59.95, Savage x Fenty

Savage x Pride Bikini Panties, $24.95, Savage x Fenty

Also on our faves list: the collection’s lime green smoking jacket and matching printed pants. The loungewear is limited edition and topped with a delicate jacquard knot logo print on satin fabric. It looks so comfortable and chic - and should not be missed.

Savage x Fenty smoking jacket, $89,95, Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty lounge pants, $69.96, Savage x Fenty

"Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self. I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members, and fans," Rihanna said in a press release about the collection, according to PopSugar.

The Work songstress also revealed that the campaign’s models, the photographer, and everyone else working behind the scenes on it were members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection also has a bonus - it gives back.

Savage x Fenty will donate $250,000 from the sale of the June Pride capsule collection that will be distributed among five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF): The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, and Trans Latin@ Coalition & Trans Wellness Center.

