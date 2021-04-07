Amanda Kloots swears by this breathable face mask for workouts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Working out in a face mask is not the most comfortable thing, so when Amanda Kloots dished on the mask she loves to wear when she’s working up a sweat, we wanted all the details.

The Talk co-host popped up on her Instagram Story recently wearing a floral dress as she palmed a gray and white Airpop Active face mask and told her over 600,000 followers what she loved most about it.

"It's a Japanese [-American owned] brand and the founder designed it for his daughter who [had] respiratory issues,” Amanda said. “It's 99% effective, but it's also an amazing mask to wear when you're working out, because it stays away from your face, so it helps you with breathing."

"I couldn't say enough about this mask, really really great mask."

The face mask is the brand’s most breathable and lightest weight mask, and it’s specifically designed for high-intensity activity. It also includes four replaceable filters.

It sounded like the perfect solution for our workouts in face mask woes, so we tracked it down on Airpop.

Airpop Active face mask, $69.99, Airpop

The fitness trainer later teamed up with mega-influencer Aimee Song and AirPop over Easter weekend for a virtual workout class to raise money and awareness for Stop AAPI Hate, which helps uplift and protect Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Together they raised over $30,000 for the organization.

Amanda teamed up with Airpop to raise $30K for the AAPI Community Fund

There has been a major surge in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) across the US, including the murders of eight Asian women on March 16 at three spas in the Atlanta area, and the funds willl be used to help fight against it.

Ahead of Easter weekend, Amanda shared a gorgeous beach picture with her young son, almost a year after the death of her husband Nick Cordero.

Amanda posted this adorable picture with Elvis

Amanda could be seen enjoying a weekend beach trip to Malibu, wearing a white shirt and boater hat as she walked along the sand holding hands with her 22-month-old son, Elvis.

"When he holds my hand on a walk the whole world stops," she captioned the adorable picture.

