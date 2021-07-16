Chicago PD and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush rocks royals favorite brand

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

One Tree Hill and Chicago PD star Sophia Bush has rocked a gorgeous DeMellier handbag - a favourite of Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle.

The actress wore a stunning floral maxi-dress with a black satin ribbon detail to the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, LA on Thursday.

She paired it with the mini 'Florence' bag by the luxury handbag designer. The mini Florence, which retails for $425, is a sleek small sized soft clutch with leather-covered metal frame and hidden chain to allow you to wear as a clutch or bag.

The premiere took place outside to comply with LA COVID guidelines, and Sophia shared behind the scenes snaps from the event, including with the show's star Hannah Waddingham.

British leather goods company DeMellier has a serious royal fanbase and it's probably thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, who was first spotted carrying one of their totes in 2018.

London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO! at the time: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

Sophia wore the bag to the Ted Lasso red carpet

Meghan has been pictured with a forest green 'Venice' bag by DeMellier while Kate wore the mini 'Montreal'.

Sophia previously starred in Chicago PD but left after four years, citing "abusive" on-set behavior and harsh working conditions.

The show films in Chicago during winter, and she shared they were often forced outside during below zero temperatures.

Kate and Meghan are both fans

"I realized that as I was thinking I was being the tough guy, doing the thing, showing up to work, I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,”she shared on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast in 2018.

"I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tugboat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health … My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”

