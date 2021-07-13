Kate Moss's stunning new lingerie photo proves she’s ageless 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Moss must be drinking from the same fountain of youth as Halle Berry. The 47-year-old supermodel looked absolutely gorgeous - and half her age - as she struck poses in a black bralette and matching panties in a series of photos for a major reveal.

In the snaps, Kate dazzled in the SKIMS lingerie and even went topless in the brand’s sheer leggings as Kim Kardashian announced that Kate Moss is the new face of SKIMS.

"Introducing Kate Moss for @SKIMS. I first met @katemossagency in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty - we’ve been friends ever since!," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post. "She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer! [photo by] @donnatrope."

The fashionista looked ethereal in the snaps, which also showed her rocking SKIMS bralettes and matching panties and briefs in nude and creamy hues. Kate also slipped on a long-sleeve bodysuit for the campaign and smoldered for the camera as she posed on a floor in a matching bralette and briefs set.

It’s no secret that Kate can make anything look good, but this was next-level amazing. After one look at Kim’s swipes, we wanted every single piece the catwalker was wearing.

We were particularly smitten with the cream bralette and briefs set she wore, and the sheer leggings. So, we tracked down the pieces on SKIMS.

Cotton plunge bralette, $36, SKIMS

Cotton rib brief in bone, $28, SKIMS

Kim’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the announcement - and Kate’s sizzling snaps - and raced to her comments. “Insane”, Hailey Bieber wrote. “ICON,” Kim’s BFF Lala Anthony chimed in, while Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing added: Wooooow”.

After launching SKIMS in September 2019, Kim has quickly taken her loungewear and undergarments company to new heights. In addition to her collab with Kate, the reality star recently announced that SKIMS would be designing the official Team USA undergarments. Those are available to shop on SKIMS.com too.

A true girl boss indeed.

