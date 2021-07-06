It's Cancer season! 14 best horoscope gift ideas for a July birthday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're struggling for a gift for someone born under the zodiac sign of Cancer, we’ve got some suggestions! There are plenty of ways to get inspired to shop for the Cancer sign of astrology, which covers birthdays from 22 June to 21 July.

With great zodiac birthday gifts, from homeware to jewellery, available at shops like Etsy and Amazon, keep in mind all of the fabulous Cancer symbols that can serve as inspiration.

So to get started, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about the sign of Cancer:

Cancer traits : Kind and caring, sentimental, soothing, calm, loves to nurture and protect

: Kind and caring, sentimental, soothing, calm, loves to nurture and protect Element: Water

Water Ruling planet: Moon

Moon Symbol: Crab

Crab Birthstones: June - Alexandrite, Moonstone, Pearl; July - Ruby

June - Alexandrite, Moonstone, Pearl; July - Ruby Flower : White rose

: White rose Celebrity Cancers: Princess Diana, Meryl Streep, Solange Knowles, Mindy Kaling, Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Sandra Oh

Now that you know the details of the zodiac, let's see if the stars align for you to find the perfect gift for a Cancer birthday!

Shop the best zodiac gifts for a Cancer birthday

Cancer star constellation necklace, £8.99, Etsy

A subtle nod to their star sign - a beautiful constellation necklace available in either a gold or silver finish.

Storm glass weather forecaster, £22.99, Amazon

A gift based on Cancer's element of water is an inspired gift. This fascinating (and practical) weather station also serves as chic home decor.

Cancer Zodiac Gift Gift Box Set, from £27.14, Etsy

Perfect for pampering, this astrology-themed gift hamper includes a Tranquil Lavender Soy Wax Candle, Peppermint-Shea Lip Balm, Lavender Natural Castile Soap, Relaxing Rose Petal Bath Bomb, Uplifting Orange Bath Bomb, a greeting card, and an engraved wood heart with a special message. If you'd like you can even add a gold zodiac necklace to complete the gift box.

White rose bouquet, £40, ClareFlorist.co.uk

Clare Florist has a selection of bouquets recommended for each star sign. For Cancer, the perfect gift is the Innocence white rose bouquet.

Rosado pink stemless gin glasses, set of four, £26, Oliver Bonas

For Cancers, home is where the heart is, so gift them with something summery and lovely for their undoubtedly homey abode.

Personalised Cancer star sign card, from £0.99, Moonpig

Choose from an e-card or paper card format, and personalise it with the recipient's name.

Jo Loves White Rose scented candle, £55, Cult Beauty

If you’d like a more lasting nod to Cancer’s flower, white roses, here’s an idea - choose a rose-scented fragrance for their home like this Jo Loves White Rose and Lemon Leaves candle by Jo Malone.

Cancer symbol LED light, £8.99, Urban Outfitters

An unusual light that also serves as wall art so they can show off their star sign - literally - at home.

Shelly Wicker Crab crossbody bag, was £395 now £234, Kate Spade

A fun reference to the Cancer zodiac symbol, The Crab, this wicker crossbody by Kate Spade makes for a fabulous summer gift.

Zodiac healing crystals - Cancer sign, £29.38, Amazon

A curated set of six natural healing crystals just for the sign of Cancer, designed to bring "energy, fortune and good vibes". The Cancer crystal collection includes: Carnelian, Selenite, Pink Tourmaline, Blue Onyx, Red Jasper and Crystal Quartz.

Zodiac Cancer T-shirt in White, £95, Victoria Beckham

A designer tee from none other than Victoria Beckham that’s made just for the fashionable Cancer in your life.

Rachel Jackson birthstone amulet, £135, Selfridges

Jewellery with a ruby birthstone - also representing prosperity - is the perfect gift for Cancers born in July. This cool necklace by Rachel Jackson features ruby fragments encased in a 22-carat gold plated pendant.

Penhaligon’s Bluebell eau de toilette, £110, Penhaligon's

For a royal fan, a gift inspired by iconic Cancer Princess Diana is in order. The Princess’ signature fragrance was Penhaligon's Bluebell, with notes of bluebell, citrus, hyacinth and clove.

Baroque Pearl Twisted Link Bracelet, £149, Missoma

If you have a June-born Cancer in your life, a pearl jewellery gift - like this trendy chain link and pearl bracelet by Missoma - will be right up their astrological street.

