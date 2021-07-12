We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you can’t get enough of Meghan Markle’s style then we’re got a bit of a treat for you. We’ve found the perfect lookalike for one of her most iconic royal looks, with a twist that’s just perfect for summer.

If you cast your mind back to the royal tour of Australia, you’ll no doubt remember the black Emilia Wickstead dress that Prince Harry’s wife wore in Sydney to attend the ANZAC Memorial?

Well, Misguided have served up a very similar style, with one difference – a shorter hemline that’s perfect for summer.

Black mock pearl button skater shirt dress (also available in white and yellow), £30 / $38, Missguided

Their black skater shirt dress features a line of mock pearls down the front and puff sleeves, is available in sizes 8-18 and at £30 (or $38 for US shoppers) it’s a total bargain. It’s also available in white and canary yellow if you’re looking for something a little brighter.

Now the world is slowly opening up again and we finally have social events in the calendar, we’re seriously tempted to invest in all three colours.

Meghan pictured in her Emilia Wickstead dress Down Under

Meghan completed her look in Australia with a black fascinator by Philip Treacy, her favourite black slingback Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' shoes and a black Givenchy satin clutch.

The misguided version would be just as good with a pair or heels as well as some cool sneaks, or even some chunky boots, like the model wears. It’s so versatile! We can see this being a summer wardrobe staple so get yourself one if you agree - a sell-out is highly likely!

