Addison Rae looks flawless in animal print bikini with a twist

Addison Rae has one of the greatest swimwear collections we've seen – and her latest bikini might just be her best one yet.

The TikTok star looked gorgeous as she posed for a bedroom selfie on her Instagram Stories, rocking an eye-catching animal print two-piece.

Addison's bikini featured a classic leopard print design but it had extra flair thanks to its bright pink and gold straps.

The singer wore her bikini bottoms pulled up high to elongate her toned legs and accentuate her trim waist, while her top featured a halter-neck and fuller cups for extra support.

Last month, Addison left her fans in a tizzy after sharing another gorgeous photo of herself, this time wearing an electric blue bikini.

Addison looked gorgeous in her bikini

Posing on her knees with her back arched for the sunshine snap, Addison looked incredible as she soaked up the sun.

Her fans had plenty to say about the sultry image, with one commenting: "How are you so perfect?" A second added: "This is what heaven looks like," while a third said: "Blue looks beautiful on you."

Addison is riding high after the success of her debut single, Obsessed, which she dropped in March, telling fans she was "so emotional" following its release.

Addison's bikini featured pink and gold straps

Speaking of her foray into music, Addison recently told Vogue: "From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music.

"I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters."

The song is a track about self-love, and includes the lyrics: "I’m obsessed with me as much as you / Said you’d die for me I’d die for me too/ And if I lost you, I’d still have me, I can’t lose."

