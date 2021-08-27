Amy Robach's husband Andrew Shue makes bold fashion statement which divides fans The couple have been married since 2010

It's normally Amy Robach who makes a fashion statement but this time her husband, Andrew Shue, stole the show!

The couple are in training for the Berlin marathon and Amy shared some photos from their latest run on Instagram.

While the GMA host was fixated with just how sweaty they had gotten in the humid NY weather, her fans couldn't get over Andrew's appearance.

In the snapshots, Amy and Andrew were jogging together and there was another of them cuddling up for a kiss too. They were both wearing sportswear but the Melrose Place actor's sneakers were truly showstopping.

Andrew's shoes were bright pink and they didn't go unnoticed by her fans. They immediately began commenting with one social media follower writing: "He’s wearing pink sneakers. Love it!" and another adding: "You guys are amazing!!! & love Andrews pink sneakers (matching your shorts!)".

But some weren't keen on them with one commenting: "Not manly," and another adding: "Hmmm pink sneakers."

Andrew's footwear sparked a reaction

For the most part, however, his trainers were a sure-fire hit and fans also adored their PDA, branding them "couple goals".

The lovebirds got married in 2010 and it was the second marriage for them both. While they don't have any children together, they have five offspring between them.

Amy and Andrew recently opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting and being stepparents when they were promoting their children's book, Better Together.

In a joint interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, they discussed their blended family.

They have five children between them

She said: "That was a tough road for me as we both came from being single parents for a while and then suddenly then having to live with someone with a different parenting style to you.

The mother-of-two continued: "Nobody gives you a handbook in being a mom and you definitely don't get a handbook in being a stepmom.

"And same with being a stepdad. It's something that people don't talk about and it's probably one of the hardest roles that I've taken on and I'm still learning how to be a better one.

Amy's oldest daughter is preparing to leave home

"It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family."

"That is a recipe for struggle and for stress and surrender and growth are the only options if you want to stay together. It was not an easy immediate thing by any stretch of the imagination but I think slowly you start to learn how to truly compromise."

